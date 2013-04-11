Quake hits Iran
Men prepare a grave for an earthquake victim in the earthquake-stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA
Bodies of earthquake victims are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA
Men react during a funeral of an earthquake victim in the earthquake-stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA
Men prepare a grave for an earthquake victim in the earthquake-stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA
Women react as they attend the funeral of earthquake victims in the earthquake-stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA
A relative cries near the grave of an earthquake victim in the earthquake-stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA
Women wait before the funeral of earthquake victims in the earthquake-stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA
The body of an earthquake victim is lifted for burial in the earthquake-stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA
People carry out a body before a burial procedure in the earthquake-stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA
People wait before the funeral of earthquake victims in the earthquake-stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA
Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency
Survivors are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA
Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA
Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency
Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA
Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA
Earthquake survivors gather around a fire in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA
Earthquake survivors sit near damaged houses in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA
A man stands near houses damaged in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA
Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA
A room inside a damaged house is seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA
Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA
Survivors gather outside their home in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA
Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA
Survivors sleep outside their houses in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA
