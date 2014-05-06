Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 6, 2014 | 1:40pm EDT

Quake hits northern Thailand

<p>A Buddhist monk checks a Buddha statue that was damaged by an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Buddhist monk checks a Buddha statue that was damaged by an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

A Buddhist monk checks a Buddha statue that was damaged by an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
1 / 12
<p>An officer measures a drop on a section of a highway road, which was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

An officer measures a drop on a section of a highway road, which was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

An officer measures a drop on a section of a highway road, which was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
2 / 12
<p>People walk on a highway road damaged an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

People walk on a highway road damaged an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

People walk on a highway road damaged an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
3 / 12
<p>A local resident walks in front of a Buddha statue that was damaged in an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A local resident walks in front of a Buddha statue that was damaged in an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

A local resident walks in front of a Buddha statue that was damaged in an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
4 / 12
<p>A woman carries out belongings from a house that was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A woman carries out belongings from a house that was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

A woman carries out belongings from a house that was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
5 / 12
<p>People walk on a highway road damaged an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

People walk on a highway road damaged an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

People walk on a highway road damaged an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
6 / 12
<p>An officer measures a drop on a section of a highway road, which was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014.REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

An officer measures a drop on a section of a highway road, which was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014.REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

An officer measures a drop on a section of a highway road, which was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014.REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
7 / 12
<p>A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
8 / 12
<p>A Buddhist monk walks in front of a Buddha statue damaged in the earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Buddhist monk walks in front of a Buddha statue damaged in the earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

A Buddhist monk walks in front of a Buddha statue damaged in the earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
9 / 12
<p>People walk along a highway road damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

People walk along a highway road damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

People walk along a highway road damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
10 / 12
<p>A family poses for a picture next to a highway road damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A family poses for a picture next to a highway road damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

A family poses for a picture next to a highway road damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
11 / 12
<p>A Buddhist monk stands in front of a Buddha statue damaged in an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Buddhist monk stands in front of a Buddha statue damaged in an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

A Buddhist monk stands in front of a Buddha statue damaged in an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Scotland's young voters

Scotland's young voters

Next Slideshows

Scotland's young voters

Scotland's young voters

Dropping the voting age to 16 was lauded as a nationalist masterstroke in the battle for Scottish independence, but evidence is mounting that teenage voters may...

May 06 2014
Warren Buffett lovefest

Warren Buffett lovefest

Inside the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting that Buffett calls "Woodstock for Capitalists".

May 05 2014
John Kerry playing soccer

John Kerry playing soccer

The Secretary of State and his soccer moves.

May 05 2014
A village wiped out

A village wiped out

Between 500 and 2,700 people are presumed dead after a massive landslide buries a village in Afghanistan.

May 05 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast