Mon Jul 7, 2014

Quake rocks Guatemala and Mexico

An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, July 07, 2014
Women wait for the bus in front of a wall damaged by an earthquake in San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, in northwest Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, July 07, 2014
A cemetery employee stands next to a grave damaged by the earthquake in the cemetery of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, in northwest Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, July 07, 2014
Damaged coffins are burned after the human remains in them were exhumed from destroyed graves in the cemetery of San Marcos, after an earthquake struck the San Marcos region, in northwest Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, July 07, 2014
Tombs damaged by the earthquake are seen in the cemetery of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, in northwest Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, July 07, 2014
A man tries to knock down the wall of an earthquake-damaged house in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, July 07, 2014
Children sit in a sofa next to debris after an earthquake in San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, July 07, 2014
A soldier stands guard near the earthquake-damaged central market in downtown San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, July 07, 2014
An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, July 07, 2014
A man takes a picture of a damaged church of San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, July 07, 2014
An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, July 07, 2014
A man stands in an earthquake-damaged house in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, July 07, 2014
A man exits a damaged church of San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, July 07, 2014
A man passes near the damage to a church of San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, July 07, 2014
The damaged house of Marisa Sanchez is pictured in San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, July 07, 2014
Marisa Sanchez collects debris with a shovel in her damaged house in San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, July 07, 2014
An earthquake-damaged building is pictured in the town of Huixtla, in the Mexican state of Chiapas, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Manuel Blanco

Monday, July 07, 2014
Residents clean up debris at a restaurant damaged by an earthquake in the town of Huixtla, Mexican state of Chiapas July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Manuel Blanco

Monday, July 07, 2014
Residents stand next a building damaged by an earthquake in the town of Huixtla, Mexican state of Chiapas July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Manuel Blanco

Monday, July 07, 2014
A crack on the floor is seen after an earthquake in the town of Huixtla, Mexican state of Chiapas July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Manuel Blanco

Monday, July 07, 2014
Municipal firefighters stand outside a damaged building in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Municipal fire department

Monday, July 07, 2014
A damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, in this July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Municipal fire department

Monday, July 07, 2014
A damaged church is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Municipal fire department

Monday, July 07, 2014
