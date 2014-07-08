Quake rocks Guatemala and Mexico
An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Women wait for the bus in front of a wall damaged by an earthquake in San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, in northwest Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A cemetery employee stands next to a grave damaged by the earthquake in the cemetery of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, in northwest Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Damaged coffins are burned after the human remains in them were exhumed from destroyed graves in the cemetery of San Marcos, after an earthquake struck the San Marcos region, in northwest Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Tombs damaged by the earthquake are seen in the cemetery of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, in northwest Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man tries to knock down the wall of an earthquake-damaged house in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Children sit in a sofa next to debris after an earthquake in San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A soldier stands guard near the earthquake-damaged central market in downtown San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man takes a picture of a damaged church of San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man stands in an earthquake-damaged house in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man exits a damaged church of San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man passes near the damage to a church of San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
The damaged house of Marisa Sanchez is pictured in San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Marisa Sanchez collects debris with a shovel in her damaged house in San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
An earthquake-damaged building is pictured in the town of Huixtla, in the Mexican state of Chiapas, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Manuel Blanco
Residents clean up debris at a restaurant damaged by an earthquake in the town of Huixtla, Mexican state of Chiapas July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Manuel Blanco
Residents stand next a building damaged by an earthquake in the town of Huixtla, Mexican state of Chiapas July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Manuel Blanco
A crack on the floor is seen after an earthquake in the town of Huixtla, Mexican state of Chiapas July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Manuel Blanco
Municipal firefighters stand outside a damaged building in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Municipal fire department
A damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, in this July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Municipal fire department
A damaged church is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Municipal fire department
Next Slideshows
Ukraine takes back Slaviansk
Ukraine recaptures the eastern city of Slaviansk from pro-Russian fighters.
Game on at Wimbledon
The giants of tennis come out to play on the grassy courts of the All England Club.
The Fourth of July
America celebrates Independence Day.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.