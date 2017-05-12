Quebec battles floods
An overhead view showing homes in a flooded Montreal suburb of Pierrefonds, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Iven Ponce with his spouse Danielle tries to start his generator to pump water out of their home in Deux-Montagnes, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A swamped car is parked in front of a home in the flooded Montreal suburb of Pierrefonds. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
An overhead view showing flooded Deux-Montagnes, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A woman guides a boat to a house in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian Corporal Kody Njolstad tries to get a squirrel to grab onto a tree after he helped rescue it from a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
An overhead view showing the flooded residential neighbourhood of Ile Mercier, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Canadian soldiers talk to residents in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian Corporal Kody Njolstad tries to get a squirrel to grab onto a tree after he helped rescue it from a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Pierre Gagnon paddles to his flooded home in Deux-Montagnes, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
An overhead view showing St Jean Blvd., in the flooded residential neighbourhood in Pierrefonds, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A tractor pulls a trailer through a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
An overhead view showing the flooded residential neighbourhood in Ile Perrot, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
James Taylor paddles Heine Wentzel, a visitor from South Africa, out of the flooded neighbourhood he was visiting in Deux-Montagnes, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Canadian soldiers guide their boats through a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Men throw sandbags outside a home in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
An abandoned car with a sign reading 'R.I.P.' in the windshield is seen in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Jean-Francois Perrault (L) and Julie Theriault move mattresses from a home in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A man plays his guitar as he travels in a boat to collect water supplies in a flooded residential neighbourhood in Ile Bizard, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Canadian soldiers place sandbags outside a home in a flooded residential neighbourhood in Pierrefonds, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A man paddles a canoe in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Mina Tayarani carries a bag of her belongings as she is evacuated from her home in a flooded residential neighbourhood in Ile Bizard, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Marcel Theriault stands inside his flooded home in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A resident removes belongings from his home in a flooded residential neighbourhood in Rigaud, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Residents push a canoe in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian soldiers place sandbags outside a home in a flooded residential neighbourhood in Pierrefonds, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Surete du Quebec Police officers try to convince a resident to evacuate his home in a flooded residential neighbourhood in Rigaud, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
People row a boat in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Residents drink beer while sitting in a flooded gazebo in Rigaud, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A man places sandbags outside a home in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A woman kayaks in a flooded residential area in Rigaud, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Next Slideshows
Protest as Confederate statue removed
An 8-foot bronze statue of Jefferson Davis is removed overnight from its granite pedestal in Mid-city New Orleans.
Anti-Trump protest outside White House
Protesters outside the White House rally against President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the...
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.