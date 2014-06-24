Edition:
Queen visits Game of Thrones set

Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones in Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip talk with members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne on the set of the television series in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to an unidentified guest as she looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Queen Elizabeth holds a miniature Iron Throne as she visits the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Queen Elizabeth smiles during a visit to the set of the television show Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip talk with members of the cast on the set of Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to an unidentified guest as she looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Queen Elizabeth looks at costumes and props as she visits the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

