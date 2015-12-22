Quentin Tarantino gets a star
Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino poses on top of his star as actor and event emcee Samuel L. Jackson takes a selfie after Tarantino was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member from the film "The Hateful Eight" Zoe Bell (C) lies down on the star as Walton Goggins, (front L), Tim Roth (L, standing), Quentin Tarantino (rear R), Jennifer Jason Leigh and Samuel L. Jackson (front R) watch. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Quentin Tarantino gives his autograph to fans. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Quentin Tarantino sings happy birthday to Samuel L. Jackson before the unveiling of his star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Quentin Tarantino gets a hug from Samuel L. Jackson. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member from the film "The Hateful 8" from left to right, Zoe Bell, Walton Goggins, James Parks, Tim Roth, Quentin Tarantino, Craig Stark, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Demian Bichir and Samuel L. Jackson pose on Tarantino's star. REUTERS/Kevork...more
Quentin Tarantino poses after he was honored with a star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Shoes worn by Quentin Tarantino (L) and Samuel L. Jackson are seen as they pose on Tarantino's star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
(L-R) Cast members from the film "The Hateful Eight" Walton Goggins, Zoe Bell, Tim Roth and Demian Bichir touch the star of Quentin Tarantino during the ceremony. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Quentin Tarantino acknowledges fans before the unveiling. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Quentin Tarantino's star is seen on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Quentin Tarantino and Courtney Hoffman pose on Tarantino's star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Quentin Tarantino and actress Pam Grier pose on Tarantino's star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Samuel L. Jackson poses with the star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Next Slideshows
Star Wars wedding
The Force is with an Australian couple who got married as they waited in line for the first U.S. public showings of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens".
Star Wars: When nature calls
Chewbacca, Darth Vader and a Jedi are just some of the characters you could meet in the washroom as Star Wars fever spreads.
Celebrity style: Lupita Nyong'o
The fashion and style of actress Lupita Nyong'o.
Star Wars mania
Fans rejoice as Star Wars: The Force Awakens begins hitting cinemas worldwide.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.