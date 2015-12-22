Edition:
Quentin Tarantino gets a star

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino poses on top of his star as actor and event emcee Samuel L. Jackson takes a selfie after Tarantino was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Monday, December 21, 2015
Cast member from the film "The Hateful Eight" Zoe Bell (C) lies down on the star as Walton Goggins, (front L), Tim Roth (L, standing), Quentin Tarantino (rear R), Jennifer Jason Leigh and Samuel L. Jackson (front R) watch. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Quentin Tarantino gives his autograph to fans. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Quentin Tarantino sings happy birthday to Samuel L. Jackson before the unveiling of his star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Quentin Tarantino gets a hug from Samuel L. Jackson. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Cast member from the film "The Hateful 8" from left to right, Zoe Bell, Walton Goggins, James Parks, Tim Roth, Quentin Tarantino, Craig Stark, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Demian Bichir and Samuel L. Jackson pose on Tarantino's star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Quentin Tarantino poses after he was honored with a star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Shoes worn by Quentin Tarantino (L) and Samuel L. Jackson are seen as they pose on Tarantino's star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
(L-R) Cast members from the film "The Hateful Eight" Walton Goggins, Zoe Bell, Tim Roth and Demian Bichir touch the star of Quentin Tarantino during the ceremony. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Quentin Tarantino acknowledges fans before the unveiling. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Quentin Tarantino's star is seen on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Quentin Tarantino and Courtney Hoffman pose on Tarantino's star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Quentin Tarantino and actress Pam Grier pose on Tarantino's star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Samuel L. Jackson poses with the star. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
