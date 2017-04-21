Quest for the Stanley Cup
Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw and New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith fight in game five of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban and defenseman Mattias Ekholm celebrate after a win against the Chicago Blackhawks in game four of the first round. The Predators won 4-1 to eliminate the Blackhawks. Mandatory Credit: Christopher...more
Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau is pushed into the glass by Boston Bruins defenseman Colin Miller during game four of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford, left winger Artemi Panarin and defenseman Brian Campbell react after a goal against the Nashville Predators in game four of the first round. The Predators won 4-1 to eliminate the Blackhawks. Mandatory...more
Referee Eric Furlatt waves off a goal as Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Brandon Saad reacts against the Pittsburgh Penguins in game five of the first round. The Pens won the game 5-2 and the series 4 games to 1. Mandatory Credit: Charles...more
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bozak is mobbed by teammates after scoring in overtime to give the Leafs a 4-3 win over Washington Capitals in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Calgary Flames right wing Kris Versteeg celebrates his goal with teammates against the Anaheim Ducks during game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba fights with St. Louis Blues forward Kyle Brodziak following a whistle in game one of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames in game three of the first round. Anaheim Ducks won 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Blackhawks center Nick Schmaltz reacts after an overtime loss against the Nashville Predators in game three. The Predators won in overtime 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Montreal Canadiens forward Max Pacioretty collides with New York Rangers forward Kevin Hayes in game two of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliot is scored on by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Shea Theodore (not pictured) in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg celebrates after a goal past Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Wild center Martin Hanzal sprays ice on St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron and Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise get physical as referee Kelly Sutherland and linesman Trent Knorr attempt to break it up in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Nathan Beaulieu slides into the boards against the New York Rangers in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid looks for a rebound in front of San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones in game two of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen scores past Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford and lands on defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk in game two of the first round. Nashville won 5-0. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom celebrates with Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in game two of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Kasperi Kapanen celebrates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals in game two of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid celebrates a short handed goal against the San Jose Sharks in game two of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
St Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen jumps over Minnesota Wild forward Charlie Coyle in game two of the first round. The Blues beat the Wild 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews leads his teammates to the bench after celebrating scoring against Washington Capitals in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand and Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Trevor Daley mix it up in game two of the first round. The Penguins won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby shoots and scores against Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky in game two of the first round. The Penguins won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators fan Mark Hammond cheers from the hood of car in the Bridgestone Arena Plaza prior to game three against the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
The Edmonton Oilers celebrate 2-0 win over the San Jose Sharks in game two of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson jumps to avoid being hit by the puck on a screen in front of Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford in game three of the first round. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Montreal Canadiens fans hold a "Go Habs Go" flag before game one against New York Rangers in the first round. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports
