Race for the nomination
Bernie Sanders thrusts his fists in the air as he speaks to supporters on the night of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primaries at his campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters about the primary voting results in Michigan and other states at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Donald Trump speaks about the results of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primary elections during a news conference held at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Supporters of Hillary Clinton hold their hands over their hearts for the U.S. National Anthem as they wait for Clinton to arrive at a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
John Kasich reacts to the crowd at a rally in Broadview Heights, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Supporters of Hillary Clinton listen to the candidate speak at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Marco Rubio pauses while addressing supporters during a campaign rally inside an aviation hangar in Sarasota, Florida, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Ted Cruz speaks on the phone before attending a campaign event at Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis, North Carolina, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Donald Trump holds up a publication that he referred to as "Trump Magazine" as he speaks about the results of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primary elections during a news conference held at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida,...more
Steaks and chops described as 'Trump meat' are shown near the podium before Donald Trump was scheduled to appear at a press event at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, March 8, 2016. The display included Trump branded wines, water and...more
A supporter listens to Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Bernie Sanders greets supporters at a campaign rally in Dearborn, Michigan, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton reacts to supporters as she arrives to speak at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A young supporter holds up a campaign sign for Donald Trump at Madison Central High School during at a campaign rally in Madison, Mississippi March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Guy
A young supporter listens as Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters on the night of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primaries at his campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton talks to local residents during a campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A young supporter stands in line to hear Ted Cruz speak during a campaign event at Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis, North Carolina, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A man walks though a crowd of supporters with a cut-out depicting Bernie Sanders before a campaign event in Miami, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
John Kasich speaks at a rally in Broadview Heights, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Bernie Sanders thrusts his fist in the air as he speaks to supporters on the night of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primaries at his campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
