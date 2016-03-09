Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 9, 2016 | 9:15am EST

Race for the nomination

Bernie Sanders thrusts his fists in the air as he speaks to supporters on the night of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primaries at his campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Bernie Sanders thrusts his fists in the air as he speaks to supporters on the night of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primaries at his campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Bernie Sanders thrusts his fists in the air as he speaks to supporters on the night of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primaries at his campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 20
Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters about the primary voting results in Michigan and other states at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters about the primary voting results in Michigan and other states at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters about the primary voting results in Michigan and other states at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
2 / 20
Donald Trump speaks about the results of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primary elections during a news conference held at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Donald Trump speaks about the results of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primary elections during a news conference held at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Donald Trump speaks about the results of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primary elections during a news conference held at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
3 / 20
Supporters of Hillary Clinton hold their hands over their hearts for the U.S. National Anthem as they wait for Clinton to arrive at a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters of Hillary Clinton hold their hands over their hearts for the U.S. National Anthem as they wait for Clinton to arrive at a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton hold their hands over their hearts for the U.S. National Anthem as they wait for Clinton to arrive at a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 20
John Kasich reacts to the crowd at a rally in Broadview Heights, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

John Kasich reacts to the crowd at a rally in Broadview Heights, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
John Kasich reacts to the crowd at a rally in Broadview Heights, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
5 / 20
Supporters of Hillary Clinton listen to the candidate speak at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters of Hillary Clinton listen to the candidate speak at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton listen to the candidate speak at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 20
Marco Rubio pauses while addressing supporters during a campaign rally inside an aviation hangar in Sarasota, Florida, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Marco Rubio pauses while addressing supporters during a campaign rally inside an aviation hangar in Sarasota, Florida, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Marco Rubio pauses while addressing supporters during a campaign rally inside an aviation hangar in Sarasota, Florida, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Close
7 / 20
Ted Cruz speaks on the phone before attending a campaign event at Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis, North Carolina, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Ted Cruz speaks on the phone before attending a campaign event at Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis, North Carolina, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Ted Cruz speaks on the phone before attending a campaign event at Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis, North Carolina, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
8 / 20
Donald Trump holds up a publication that he referred to as "Trump Magazine" as he speaks about the results of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primary elections during a news conference held at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Donald Trump holds up a publication that he referred to as "Trump Magazine" as he speaks about the results of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primary elections during a news conference held at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Donald Trump holds up a publication that he referred to as "Trump Magazine" as he speaks about the results of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primary elections during a news conference held at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
9 / 20
Steaks and chops described as 'Trump meat' are shown near the podium before Donald Trump was scheduled to appear at a press event at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, March 8, 2016. The display included Trump branded wines, water and meats. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Steaks and chops described as 'Trump meat' are shown near the podium before Donald Trump was scheduled to appear at a press event at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, March 8, 2016. The display included Trump branded wines, water and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Steaks and chops described as 'Trump meat' are shown near the podium before Donald Trump was scheduled to appear at a press event at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, March 8, 2016. The display included Trump branded wines, water and meats. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
10 / 20
A supporter listens to Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A supporter listens to Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A supporter listens to Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
11 / 20
Bernie Sanders greets supporters at a campaign rally in Dearborn, Michigan, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Bernie Sanders greets supporters at a campaign rally in Dearborn, Michigan, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Bernie Sanders greets supporters at a campaign rally in Dearborn, Michigan, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
12 / 20
Hillary Clinton reacts to supporters as she arrives to speak at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Hillary Clinton reacts to supporters as she arrives to speak at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Hillary Clinton reacts to supporters as she arrives to speak at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 20
A young supporter holds up a campaign sign for Donald Trump at Madison Central High School during at a campaign rally in Madison, Mississippi March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Guy

A young supporter holds up a campaign sign for Donald Trump at Madison Central High School during at a campaign rally in Madison, Mississippi March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Guy

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A young supporter holds up a campaign sign for Donald Trump at Madison Central High School during at a campaign rally in Madison, Mississippi March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Guy
Close
14 / 20
A young supporter listens as Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters on the night of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primaries at his campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A young supporter listens as Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters on the night of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primaries at his campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A young supporter listens as Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters on the night of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primaries at his campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 20
Hillary Clinton talks to local residents during a campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Hillary Clinton talks to local residents during a campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton talks to local residents during a campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 20
A young supporter stands in line to hear Ted Cruz speak during a campaign event at Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis, North Carolina, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

A young supporter stands in line to hear Ted Cruz speak during a campaign event at Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis, North Carolina, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A young supporter stands in line to hear Ted Cruz speak during a campaign event at Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis, North Carolina, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
17 / 20
A man walks though a crowd of supporters with a cut-out depicting Bernie Sanders before a campaign event in Miami, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man walks though a crowd of supporters with a cut-out depicting Bernie Sanders before a campaign event in Miami, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A man walks though a crowd of supporters with a cut-out depicting Bernie Sanders before a campaign event in Miami, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 20
John Kasich speaks at a rally in Broadview Heights, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

John Kasich speaks at a rally in Broadview Heights, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
John Kasich speaks at a rally in Broadview Heights, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
19 / 20
Bernie Sanders thrusts his fist in the air as he speaks to supporters on the night of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primaries at his campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Bernie Sanders thrusts his fist in the air as he speaks to supporters on the night of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primaries at his campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Bernie Sanders thrusts his fist in the air as he speaks to supporters on the night of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primaries at his campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Why International Women's Day matters

Why International Women's Day matters

Next Slideshows

Why International Women's Day matters

Why International Women's Day matters

On International Women's Day, a look at some of the fundamental rights that women around the world are still waiting for.

Mar 08 2016
The ghosts of MH370

The ghosts of MH370

Answers remain elusive two years after the Malaysia Airlines flight disappeared.

Mar 08 2016
Meet Team USA

Meet Team USA

Portraits of U.S. Olympic athletes ahead of the 2016 Summer Games in Brazil.

Mar 08 2016
Maria Sharapova's break point

Maria Sharapova's break point

The world's highest-paid female athlete starts to count the cost of a failed drug test and likely ban.

Mar 08 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast