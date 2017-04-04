Race to the French presidency
Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) waits prior to a prime-time televised debate for the candidates at French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !) and a candidate for the 2017 presidential election, arrives at a campaign rally in Dijon, France. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, stands at the bow of a boat at the port at Le Croisic, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A couple passes by campaign posters for the 2017 French presidential election, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, during their meeting in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin...more
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, arrives for a news conference about a "fake job" scandal at his campaign headquarters in Paris,...more
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right leaves after delivering a speech at a campaign rally in Aubervilliers, Paris suburb....more
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, drinks a coffee after a visit in a market in Concarneau, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, shakes hands with a supporter while attending a picnic in Saint-Paul as he campaigns on the French...more
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a meeting in Reims, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits a pig farm in Pordic, France. The banner reads "Eat French Meat". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right waves at a campaign rally in Courbevoie, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, speaks during a news conference to unveil his fully budgeted manifesto, named a "contract with the nation", in Paris,...more
Candidates pose prior to a prime-time televised debate for the French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France. L to R: Jean-Luc Melenchon of the Parti de Gauche, Francois Fillon of the Republicans party, Jean Lassalle,...more
