Race to the French presidency

Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) waits prior to a prime-time televised debate for the candidates at French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool

Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) waits prior to a prime-time televised debate for the candidates at French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) waits prior to a prime-time televised debate for the candidates at French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !) and a candidate for the 2017 presidential election, arrives at a campaign rally in Dijon, France. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !) and a candidate for the 2017 presidential election, arrives at a campaign rally in Dijon, France. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !) and a candidate for the 2017 presidential election, arrives at a campaign rally in Dijon, France. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, stands at the bow of a boat at the port at Le Croisic, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017

Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, stands at the bow of a boat at the port at Le Croisic, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, stands at the bow of a boat at the port at Le Croisic, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A couple passes by campaign posters for the 2017 French presidential election, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017

A couple passes by campaign posters for the 2017 French presidential election, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
A couple passes by campaign posters for the 2017 French presidential election, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, during their meeting in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, during their meeting in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin...more

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, during their meeting in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, arrives for a news conference about a "fake job" scandal at his campaign headquarters in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, arrives for a news conference about a "fake job" scandal at his campaign headquarters in Paris,...more

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, arrives for a news conference about a "fake job" scandal at his campaign headquarters in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right leaves after delivering a speech at a campaign rally in Aubervilliers, Paris suburb. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017

Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right leaves after delivering a speech at a campaign rally in Aubervilliers, Paris suburb....more

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right leaves after delivering a speech at a campaign rally in Aubervilliers, Paris suburb. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, drinks a coffee after a visit in a market in Concarneau, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, drinks a coffee after a visit in a market in Concarneau, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, drinks a coffee after a visit in a market in Concarneau, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, shakes hands with a supporter while attending a picnic in Saint-Paul as he campaigns on the French Indian Ocean island of the Reunion. REUTERS/Laurent Capmas

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, shakes hands with a supporter while attending a picnic in Saint-Paul as he campaigns on the French...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, shakes hands with a supporter while attending a picnic in Saint-Paul as he campaigns on the French Indian Ocean island of the Reunion. REUTERS/Laurent Capmas
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a meeting in Reims, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a meeting in Reims, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a meeting in Reims, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits a pig farm in Pordic, France. The banner reads "Eat French Meat". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits a pig farm in Pordic, France. The banner reads "Eat French Meat". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits a pig farm in Pordic, France. The banner reads "Eat French Meat". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right waves at a campaign rally in Courbevoie, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right waves at a campaign rally in Courbevoie, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right waves at a campaign rally in Courbevoie, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, speaks during a news conference to unveil his fully budgeted manifesto, named a "contract with the nation", in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, speaks during a news conference to unveil his fully budgeted manifesto, named a "contract with the nation", in Paris,...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, speaks during a news conference to unveil his fully budgeted manifesto, named a "contract with the nation", in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Candidates pose prior to a prime-time televised debate for the French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France. L to R: Jean-Luc Melenchon of the Parti de Gauche, Francois Fillon of the Republicans party, Jean Lassalle, Nathalie Arthaud of France's extreme-left Lutte Ouvriere party (LO), Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN), Benoit Hamon of the French Socialist party, Jacques Cheminade, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan of Debout La France group, Emmanuel Macron of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !), Francois Asselineau of UPR party. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017

Candidates pose prior to a prime-time televised debate for the French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France. L to R: Jean-Luc Melenchon of the Parti de Gauche, Francois Fillon of the Republicans party, Jean Lassalle,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Candidates pose prior to a prime-time televised debate for the French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France. L to R: Jean-Luc Melenchon of the Parti de Gauche, Francois Fillon of the Republicans party, Jean Lassalle, Nathalie Arthaud of France's extreme-left Lutte Ouvriere party (LO), Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN), Benoit Hamon of the French Socialist party, Jacques Cheminade, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan of Debout La France group, Emmanuel Macron of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !), Francois Asselineau of UPR party. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool
