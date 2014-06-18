Racehorses and inmates
Scott Coyle, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, pets a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm in Wallkill, New York June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Scott Coyle, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, gets a drink of water from a hose on a prison farm in Wallkill, New York June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
John Cook, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, stands with a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm in Wallkill, New York June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
James Murphy, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, drives a tractor on a prison farm, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A prison guard stands with Ross Locascio (L)and inmate Scott Coyle at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
John Cook, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, pets a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
John Cook, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, stands with a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A sign for the Retired Thoroughbred Foundation is seen inside a barn at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ross Locascio, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, pets a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Retired thoroughbreds walk on a prison farm at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
John Cook, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, bales hay on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ross Locascio, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, grooms a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Scott Coyle, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, opens a gate for a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Hats and horses
Royals, races and refined headwear at the Royal Ascot.
From Gaza to Egypt
Egypt partially reopens the Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza.
The best medicine
Children cheer on the home team from a Sao Paulo cancer hospital.
On the World Cup sidelines
Reuters photographers share pictures showing their own quirky and creative view of the World Cup.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.