Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 28, 2013 | 10:55am EDT

Radio-controlled Superman

<p>A radio-controlled Superman plane, flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach, passes the moon during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A radio-controlled Superman plane, flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach, passes the moon during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, June 28, 2013

A radio-controlled Superman plane, flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach, passes the moon during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
1 / 20
<p>A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. Otto and business partner Ed Hanley are a small start-up company that makes people and objects into flying radio-controlled planes for commercial and promotional uses. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. Otto and business partner Ed Hanley are a small start-up company that makes people and objects into flying radio-controlled...more

Friday, June 28, 2013

A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. Otto and business partner Ed Hanley are a small start-up company that makes people and objects into flying radio-controlled planes for commercial and promotional uses. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
2 / 20
<p>A radio-controlled plane named Ms. Emerson is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A radio-controlled plane named Ms. Emerson is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, June 28, 2013

A radio-controlled plane named Ms. Emerson is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
3 / 20
<p>A radio-controlled plane named Ms. Emerson is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A radio-controlled plane named Ms. Emerson is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, June 28, 2013

A radio-controlled plane named Ms. Emerson is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
4 / 20
<p>A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, June 28, 2013

A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
5 / 20
<p>A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, June 28, 2013

A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
6 / 20
<p>A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, June 28, 2013

A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
7 / 20
<p>A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, June 28, 2013

A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
8 / 20
<p>A radio-controlled Ironman plane is flown past the moon by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A radio-controlled Ironman plane is flown past the moon by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, June 28, 2013

A radio-controlled Ironman plane is flown past the moon by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
9 / 20
<p>Ed Hanley (C), with business partner and designer Otto Dieffenbach (L) at the controls, launches their radio-controlled plane Ms. Emerson in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Ed Hanley (C), with business partner and designer Otto Dieffenbach (L) at the controls, launches their radio-controlled plane Ms. Emerson in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, June 28, 2013

Ed Hanley (C), with business partner and designer Otto Dieffenbach (L) at the controls, launches their radio-controlled plane Ms. Emerson in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
10 / 20
<p>Designer Otto Dieffenbach flies his radio-controlled plane Ms. Emerson in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Designer Otto Dieffenbach flies his radio-controlled plane Ms. Emerson in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, June 28, 2013

Designer Otto Dieffenbach flies his radio-controlled plane Ms. Emerson in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
11 / 20
<p>Ed Hanley, with his business partner and designer Otto Dieffenbach (not seen) at the controls, launches their Ms. Emerson figure plane in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Ed Hanley, with his business partner and designer Otto Dieffenbach (not seen) at the controls, launches their Ms. Emerson figure plane in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, June 28, 2013

Ed Hanley, with his business partner and designer Otto Dieffenbach (not seen) at the controls, launches their Ms. Emerson figure plane in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
12 / 20
<p>A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, June 28, 2013

A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
13 / 20
<p>A radio-controlled plane named Ms. Emerson is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A radio-controlled plane named Ms. Emerson is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, June 28, 2013

A radio-controlled plane named Ms. Emerson is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
14 / 20
<p>Ed Hanley carries two prototypes of radio-controlled superhero character planes to a test flight area in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Ed Hanley carries two prototypes of radio-controlled superhero character planes to a test flight area in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, June 28, 2013

Ed Hanley carries two prototypes of radio-controlled superhero character planes to a test flight area in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
15 / 20
<p>A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, June 28, 2013

A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
16 / 20
<p>Designer Otto Dieffenbach loads his vehicle with radio-controlled planes including one in the form of Superman after a morning of successful test flights in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Designer Otto Dieffenbach loads his vehicle with radio-controlled planes including one in the form of Superman after a morning of successful test flights in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, June 28, 2013

Designer Otto Dieffenbach loads his vehicle with radio-controlled planes including one in the form of Superman after a morning of successful test flights in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
17 / 20
<p>Designer Otto Dieffenbach holds two prototypes of radio-controlled superhero character planes at a test flight area in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Designer Otto Dieffenbach holds two prototypes of radio-controlled superhero character planes at a test flight area in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, June 28, 2013

Designer Otto Dieffenbach holds two prototypes of radio-controlled superhero character planes at a test flight area in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
18 / 20
<p>A radio-controlled Ironman plane is flown past the moon by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A radio-controlled Ironman plane is flown past the moon by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, June 28, 2013

A radio-controlled Ironman plane is flown past the moon by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
19 / 20
<p>A radio-controlled Superman plane has a new battery placed inside his head as designer Otto Dieffenbach prepares for a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A radio-controlled Superman plane has a new battery placed inside his head as designer Otto Dieffenbach prepares for a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, June 28, 2013

A radio-controlled Superman plane has a new battery placed inside his head as designer Otto Dieffenbach prepares for a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
House of mirrors

House of mirrors

Next Slideshows

House of mirrors

House of mirrors

Artist Leonardo Erlich's "Dalston House" uses mirrors to create the impression of a house on which people can play and pose for visual effect.

Jun 27 2013
Immigration vigil

Immigration vigil

Peaceful demonstrators hold a 24-hour vigil calling on Congress to pass immigration reform in Los Angeles.

Jun 27 2013
The Moscow terminal

The Moscow terminal

A look inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport where former NSA contractor Edward Snowden is believed to be.

Jun 28 2013
Spanish nurses find work in Netherlands

Spanish nurses find work in Netherlands

A group of young Spanish nurses move to the Netherlands to take up work, fleeing a dismal job market at home.

Jun 26 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast