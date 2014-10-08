Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 8, 2014 | 4:51pm EDT

Radio-controlled witch

A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 7
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight through the sky in Carlsbad, California, October 8, 2014. Reuters was invited to photograph the testing of the life sized device by inventor Otto Dieffenbach lll. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight through the sky in Carlsbad, California, October 8, 2014. Reuters was invited to photograph the testing of the life sized device by inventor Otto Dieffenbach lll. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight through the sky in Carlsbad, California, October 8, 2014. Reuters was invited to photograph the testing of the life sized device by inventor Otto Dieffenbach lll. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 7
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 7
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 7
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight through the sky in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight through the sky in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight through the sky in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 7
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 7
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Women fighters of Ukraine

Women fighters of Ukraine

Next Slideshows

Women fighters of Ukraine

Women fighters of Ukraine

Women fighting on both sides of the conflict in eastern Ukraine share why they joined up.

Oct 08 2014
Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes announced so far.

Oct 08 2014
Farming for salmon

Farming for salmon

A look inside Australia's second largest salmon farm.

Oct 07 2014
Putin's fans

Putin's fans

Supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Oct 07 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast