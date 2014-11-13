Rage over missing students
A fire set alight at the principal hall of the City Congress by members of CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero teacher's union), in Chilpancingo, Mexico, November 12, 2014. CETEG members broke into the congress building during protests...more
Chairs are stuck into the plasterboard wall at the comptroller's office of the Secretary of the Department of Education in Guerrero which was damaged and burnt by members of CETEG, in Chilpancingo.
Cars are seen set alight by CETEG members at a City Congress parking lot in Chilpancingo.
A CETEG member runs out of an exit of the principal hall of the City Congress, in Chilpancingo.
Masked protesters run out of President Enrique Pena Nieto's ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party building, which was vandalized, in Morelia.
Activists of the Comuna organization hold painted silhouettes representing the 43 missing students, while performing a symbolic blockade of a pyramid at the archaeological site of Monte Alban in Oaxaca. The banner reads "Until they are found".
Masked protesters vandalize an office at the building of President Enrique Pena Nieto's ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party in Morelia.
Furniture is set alight by members of CETEG outside the comptroller's office of the Secretary of the Department of Education in Guerrero, in Chilpancingo.
Protesters apprehend a riot police officer during protests over the missing 43 trainee teachers in Chilpancingo, Mexico, November 11, 2014.
Protesters throw stones at riot police during protests over the missing 43 trainee teachers in Chilpancingo, November 11, 2014.
A fire burns inside the building of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's PRI (Institutional Revolutionary Party) political party during protests over the 43 missing trainee teachers in Chilpancingo, November 11,2014. The graffiti on the wall reads:...more
A man falls while facing riot police during protests over the missing 43 trainee teachers in Chilpancingo, November 11, 2014.
Relatives of missing students sit next to a banner reading "they took them alive, we want them back alive" outside their Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College in Tixtla, near Chilpancingo, in the southwestern state of Guerrero, November 10, 2014.
A man beats a police officer lying on the ground during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee teachers, in Acapulco, November 10, 2014. The beaten policeman was eventually taken away by ambulance. His condition is unknown.
Police officers carry a wounded colleague who was beaten up by rioting protesters during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee teachers, in Acapulco, November 10, 2014.
Masked protesters are seen next to a bus passengers during a protest in support of missing students of Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos on the outskirts of Chilpancingo, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, November 10,...more
A masked protester stands behind an overturned car during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee teachers, in Acapulco November 10, 2014.
Masked protesters stand outside a building of the airport while blocking the access during a protest in reprisal for the apparent killing of 43 trainee teachers, in Acapulco November 10, 2014.
Students yell slogans at the Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos in Ayotzinapa November 9, 2014.
Students organize money on a table to be handed out to the families of 43 missing teacher trainees at the Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos in Ayotzinapa November 9, 2014.
A teacher trainee wearing a wrestler's mask climbs down the ladder of a fuel truck which he and others stopped as part of a protest in support of 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos on a highway in...more
Flowers arranged in the shape of a heart are seen during a protest to demand more information about the missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teachers' Training College 'Raul Isidro Burgos' at Zocalo Square in Mexico City November 9, 2014.
A group of protesters set fire to the wooden door of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's ceremonial palace during a protest denouncing the apparent massacre of 43 trainee teachers, in the historic center of Mexico City late November 8, 2014.
A member of security kneels on the ground trying to calm protesters outside Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's ceremonial palace during a protest denouncing the apparent massacre of 43 trainee teachers, in the historic center of Mexico City late...more
Protesters stand amidst smoke outside Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's ceremonial palace in the historic center of Mexico City late November 8, 2014.
A part of a yellow police tape is seen at a garbage dump, where remains were found, outside the mountain town of Cocula, near Iguala in the southwestern state of Guerrero November 8, 2014. Attorney General Jesus Murillo said three detainees admitted...more
People carry banners and flags as they wait for protesters marching to demand more information about the missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teachers' Training College 'Raul Isidro Burgos' at Zocalo Square in Mexico City November 9, 2014.
Student teachers destroy a police car during a protest in support of the missing students of Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos outside the government palace of Guerrero state in Chilpacingo November 8, 2014.
Student teachers run during a protest in support of the missing students of Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos outside the government palace of Guerrero state in Chilpacingo November 8, 2014.
A demonstrator holds a picture of a dead person during a protest in support of the missing Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos students at Zocalo square in Mexico City November 8, 2014.
Demonstrators lie on the floor during a protest in support of the missing Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos students at Zocalo square in Mexico City November 8, 2014.
Television cameramen walk at a garbage dump where remains were found outside the mountain town of Cocula, near Iguala in the southwestern state of Guerrero, November 8, 2014.
A member of the community police of Guerrero state (front) stands guard as federal police search for the missing 43 students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos in Tianquizolco, near Cocula in the town of Tianquizolco near...more
Student teachers take soft drinks from a truck, which they blocked on a highway, during a protest in support of 43 missing students, in Chilpancingo, November 7, 2014.
Next Slideshows
Kurdish refugees: Then and now
In 1991, Kurds fled a military operation by Saddam Hussein's government in Iraq. Today some are fleeing Islamic State.
Window washers rescued
Two window washers trapped on a broken platform outside the 69th floor of New York's One World Trade Center are rescued.
Veterans Day
Scenes from Veterans Day around America.
China: Then and now
The China of yesterday and the rising superpower of today.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.