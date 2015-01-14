Rage over missing students
An activist kicks the shields of the military police officers during a demonstration in the military zone of the 27th infantry battalion in Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico, January 12, 2015. Activists and relatives of the 43 missing trainee teachers from...more
A woman holds a candle and a flag while looking at riot policemen during a protest to demand justice for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, near Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City,...more
A woman sits on the ground holding a portrait of a relative, one of the 43 missing students from Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College, as soldiers standby during a demonstration outside the military zone of the 27th infantry battalion in Iguala,...more
A child lights a candle in support of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos outside the National Palace in downtown Mexico City, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Flowers are arranged to form the number 43, in reference to the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, during a protest to demand justice for the missing students outside National Palace in downtown Mexico...more
An Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College student writes graffiti in the Institute of Parliamentary Studies of the Guerrero State Congress, as part of a protest demanding justice for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College...more
Edith Mora Mora Venancio, sister of Alexander Mora Venancio mourns next to others women at their house in El Pericon, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, December 6, 2014. Forensics identified the remains of Alexander Mora Venancio, one of the...more
An injured federal police officer is seen as people chase after a car which reversed away after running over civilians, federal police officers, and journalists, during clashes in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A demonstrator carries a photograph of Alexander Mora Venancio, one of the 43 missing trainee teachers, as a boy waves a Mexican flag with its green and the red parts replaced with black as a sign of mourning, during a march in support of the...more
A police vehicle set on fire by State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero members is seen burning during a protest demanding the government find of missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, outside the General...more
Number 43, in allusion to the missing 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, is seen on the floor outside the City Hall during a demonstration demanding the government find of the students, on the 40th...more
Relatives hold pictures of missing students from the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, during a demonstration demanding the government find them, on the 40th anniversary of the death of Mexican revolutionary Lucio Cabanas, in...more
A demonstrator reacts during a rally in support of the 43 missing trainee teachers, from the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college in the Mexican state of Guerrero, near a gathering of members from the Alianza del Pacifico and MERCOSUR trade bloc in...more
People hold pictures of the 43 missing trainee teachers during a march in Mexico City, November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
Masked protesters run out of President Enrique Pena Nieto's ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party building which was vandalized, in Morelia, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Candles are placed over photographs of the missing 43 trainee teachers during a march in Mexico City, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Members of the media record and take pictures of a fire set alight at the principal hall of the City Congress by members of CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero teacher's union), in Chilpancingo, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan...more
Activists of the Comuna organization hold painted silhouettes representing the 43 missing students, while performing a symbolic blockade of a pyramid at the archaeological site of Monte Alban in Oaxaca, November 12, 2014. The banner reads "Until they...more
Protesters apprehend a riot police officer during protests over the missing 43 trainee teachers in Chilpancingo, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A man beats a police officer lying on the ground during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee teachers, in Acapulco, November 10, 2014. The beaten policeman was eventually taken away by ambulance. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas
Police officers carry a wounded colleague who was beaten up by rioting protesters during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee teachers, in Acapulco, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas
Demonstrators lie on the floor during a protest in support of the missing Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos students at Zocalo square in Mexico City, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A group of protesters set fire to the wooden door of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's ceremonial palace during a protest denouncing the apparent massacre of 43 trainee teachers, in the historic center of Mexico City, November 8, 2014....more
Women shout slogans and hold up signs with pictures of the 43 missing students from the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, during a demonstration to demand justice for the 43 missing students, in Mexico City, November 5, 2014. The sign reads,...more
A girl holds a candle during a protest for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, in Chilpancingo, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A burning pick-up truck is seen after members of the State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero teachers' union set it on fire during a protest demanding information on the missing students of Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, as...more
Soldiers of the Mexican Navy stand guard along a road near where a mass grave has been discovered in a trash dump outside the mountain town of Cocula, near Iguala in the southwestern state of Guerrero, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People light candles around the photographs of missing students from the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college during a protest at the Monterrey Institute of Technology in Monterrey, October 23, 2014. The sign reads, It is not happening here but it...more
Relatives of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college hold pictures of the students, during a protest at Zocalo square in Mexico City, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman holds her daughter during a protest to demand information about the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, at Zocalo square in Mexico City, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
An activist throws a chair towards a window at the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22,...more
A demonstrator holds pictures of missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos during a protest outside the Mexican Consulate in Guatemala City, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos students speak at a radio station to spread a message over their 43 missing fellow students in Chilpancingo, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Printouts of Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College students, missing after last month's deadly clashes in Iguala, are plastered on a Palo Blanco tollbooth along a road leading to Acapulco, during a blockage by trainee teachers of the United Front of...more
Clandestine graves are seen at Pueblo Viejo, in the outskirts of Iguala, southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
