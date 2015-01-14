Rage over missing students

An activist kicks the shields of the military police officers during a demonstration in the military zone of the 27th infantry battalion in Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico, January 12, 2015. Activists and relatives of the 43 missing trainee teachers from...more

An activist kicks the shields of the military police officers during a demonstration in the military zone of the 27th infantry battalion in Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico, January 12, 2015. Activists and relatives of the 43 missing trainee teachers from Ayotzinapa's teacher training college broke into the military zone, located less than a mile from where the students went missing, in an attempt to look for the missing students.The remains of only one of the 43 students has been identified so far. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

