Raiding the Tiger Temple

Dead tiger cubs are displayed by Thai officials, June 1, 2016. The 40 dead tiger cubs were found in a freezer in a kitchen area, said Adisorn Nuchdamrong, deputy director-general of the Department of National Parks. "Foreign volunteers at the temple today told us about it and showed us the freezer. Perhaps they felt what the temple is doing isn't right," Adisorn said. "They must be of some value for the temple to keep them," he said. "But for what is beyond me." Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservations/via REUTERS

