Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 28, 2014 | 5:05pm EST

Rain comes to California

<p>People walk through mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

People walk through mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Friday, February 28, 2014

People walk through mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
1 / 17
<p>Preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, February 28, 2014

Preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
2 / 17
<p>A security guard walks past an Oscar statue covered with plastic as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A security guard walks past an Oscar statue covered with plastic as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, February 28, 2014

A security guard walks past an Oscar statue covered with plastic as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
3 / 17
<p>A swirling Eastern Pacific Ocean storm system headed for California is seen in an image from NOAA's GOES-West satellite, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/NOAA/Handout</p>

A swirling Eastern Pacific Ocean storm system headed for California is seen in an image from NOAA's GOES-West satellite, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/NOAA/Handout

Friday, February 28, 2014

A swirling Eastern Pacific Ocean storm system headed for California is seen in an image from NOAA's GOES-West satellite, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/NOAA/Handout

Close
4 / 17
<p>Rain falls as workers try to contain mud and water flowing from an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Rain falls as workers try to contain mud and water flowing from an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Friday, February 28, 2014

Rain falls as workers try to contain mud and water flowing from an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
5 / 17
<p>A worker pushes water off the red carpet as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A worker pushes water off the red carpet as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, February 28, 2014

A worker pushes water off the red carpet as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
6 / 17
<p>Rain falls as workers try to contain mud and water flowing from an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Rain falls as workers try to contain mud and water flowing from an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Friday, February 28, 2014

Rain falls as workers try to contain mud and water flowing from an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
7 / 17
<p>An Oscar statue is covered with plastic as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

An Oscar statue is covered with plastic as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, February 28, 2014

An Oscar statue is covered with plastic as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
8 / 17
<p>People walk through mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

People walk through mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Friday, February 28, 2014

People walk through mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
9 / 17
<p>Morning rush hour traffic crawls along a Los Angeles freeway into Hollywood as Southern California receives much needed rain in the form of a winter storm February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Morning rush hour traffic crawls along a Los Angeles freeway into Hollywood as Southern California receives much needed rain in the form of a winter storm February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, February 28, 2014

Morning rush hour traffic crawls along a Los Angeles freeway into Hollywood as Southern California receives much needed rain in the form of a winter storm February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
10 / 17
<p>People walk next to mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

People walk next to mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Friday, February 28, 2014

People walk next to mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
11 / 17
<p>Workers set up K-rails to serve as flood protection barriers in a residential neighborhood in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Workers set up K-rails to serve as flood protection barriers in a residential neighborhood in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, February 28, 2014

Workers set up K-rails to serve as flood protection barriers in a residential neighborhood in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
12 / 17
<p>Workers set up K-rails to serve as flood protection barriers in a residential neighborhood in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Workers set up K-rails to serve as flood protection barriers in a residential neighborhood in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, February 28, 2014

Workers set up K-rails to serve as flood protection barriers in a residential neighborhood in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
13 / 17
<p>Resident Lorenzo Tatone (L) speaks to an Azusa police gang detective giving evacuation orders to residents in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Resident Lorenzo Tatone (L) speaks to an Azusa police gang detective giving evacuation orders to residents in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, February 28, 2014

Resident Lorenzo Tatone (L) speaks to an Azusa police gang detective giving evacuation orders to residents in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
14 / 17
<p>A resident dumps sandbags in front of his neighbor's house below a fire-charred hillside in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A resident dumps sandbags in front of his neighbor's house below a fire-charred hillside in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, February 28, 2014

A resident dumps sandbags in front of his neighbor's house below a fire-charred hillside in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
15 / 17
<p>Amanda Hartrell puts possessions in her car to voluntarily evacuate from a neighborhood below recently burned hillsides in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Amanda Hartrell puts possessions in her car to voluntarily evacuate from a neighborhood below recently burned hillsides in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, February 28, 2014

Amanda Hartrell puts possessions in her car to voluntarily evacuate from a neighborhood below recently burned hillsides in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
16 / 17
<p>Lorenzo Tatone, 70, lays sandbags to protect his house near fire-charred hillsides in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Lorenzo Tatone, 70, lays sandbags to protect his house near fire-charred hillsides in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, February 28, 2014

Lorenzo Tatone, 70, lays sandbags to protect his house near fire-charred hillsides in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Yanukovich reappears

Yanukovich reappears

Next Slideshows

Yanukovich reappears

Yanukovich reappears

Ukraine's ousted President Viktor Yanukovich speaks in Russia after a week on the run.

Feb 28 2014
Flooding in Bolivia

Flooding in Bolivia

Heavy rains trigger floods in the north of the Andean country.

Feb 28 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 28 2014
Drug kingpin's secret tunnels

Drug kingpin's secret tunnels

Mexican cartel head Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman recently escaped arrest through this series of tunnels before his ultimate capture.

Feb 28 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast