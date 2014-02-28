Rain comes to California
People walk through mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A security guard walks past an Oscar statue covered with plastic as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A swirling Eastern Pacific Ocean storm system headed for California is seen in an image from NOAA's GOES-West satellite, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/NOAA/Handout
Rain falls as workers try to contain mud and water flowing from an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A worker pushes water off the red carpet as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rain falls as workers try to contain mud and water flowing from an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
An Oscar statue is covered with plastic as preparations for the 86th Academy Awards continues in the rain outside The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People walk through mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Morning rush hour traffic crawls along a Los Angeles freeway into Hollywood as Southern California receives much needed rain in the form of a winter storm February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People walk next to mud that flowed into a neighborhood just below an area damaged last month by a wildfire in Glendora, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Workers set up K-rails to serve as flood protection barriers in a residential neighborhood in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Workers set up K-rails to serve as flood protection barriers in a residential neighborhood in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Resident Lorenzo Tatone (L) speaks to an Azusa police gang detective giving evacuation orders to residents in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
A resident dumps sandbags in front of his neighbor's house below a fire-charred hillside in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Amanda Hartrell puts possessions in her car to voluntarily evacuate from a neighborhood below recently burned hillsides in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Lorenzo Tatone, 70, lays sandbags to protect his house near fire-charred hillsides in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
