Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 23, 2014 | 2:45pm EDT

Raising the Costa Concordia

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
1 / 24
A woman takes a picture as the Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

A woman takes a picture as the Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A woman takes a picture as the Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Close
2 / 24
Tugboats drag cruise liner Costa Concordia after leaving Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tugboats drag cruise liner Costa Concordia after leaving Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Tugboats drag cruise liner Costa Concordia after leaving Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
3 / 24
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is dragged by tugboats after leaving Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Giampiero Sposito

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is dragged by tugboats after leaving Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Giampiero Sposito

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is dragged by tugboats after leaving Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Giampiero Sposito
Close
4 / 24
People watch the cruise liner Costa Concordia moving anticlockwise during the refloat operation maneuvers at Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi

People watch the cruise liner Costa Concordia moving anticlockwise during the refloat operation maneuvers at Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
People watch the cruise liner Costa Concordia moving anticlockwise during the refloat operation maneuvers at Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi
Close
5 / 24
Black smoke comes out from the back of the Costa Concordia cruise liner during its refloat operation at Giglio harbour July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Black smoke comes out from the back of the Costa Concordia cruise liner during its refloat operation at Giglio harbour July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Black smoke comes out from the back of the Costa Concordia cruise liner during its refloat operation at Giglio harbour July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
6 / 24
The Costa Concordia cruise liner is pictured as it emerges during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

The Costa Concordia cruise liner is pictured as it emerges during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The Costa Concordia cruise liner is pictured as it emerges during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Close
7 / 24
The sign of cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen before the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The sign of cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen before the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The sign of cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen before the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
8 / 24
People sunbathe as the Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

People sunbathe as the Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
People sunbathe as the Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Close
9 / 24
An aerial view of the Costa Concordia cruise liner is photographed from an Italian Civil Protection plane during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Italian Civil Protection

An aerial view of the Costa Concordia cruise liner is photographed from an Italian Civil Protection plane during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Italian Civil Protection

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
An aerial view of the Costa Concordia cruise liner is photographed from an Italian Civil Protection plane during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Italian Civil Protection
Close
10 / 24
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor ahead of it being towed away July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor ahead of it being towed away July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor ahead of it being towed away July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
11 / 24
Letters on the cruise liner Costa Concordia are seen at Giglio harbor, ahead of the liner being towed away to be destroyed at the port of Genoa, at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Letters on the cruise liner Costa Concordia are seen at Giglio harbor, ahead of the liner being towed away to be destroyed at the port of Genoa, at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Letters on the cruise liner Costa Concordia are seen at Giglio harbor, ahead of the liner being towed away to be destroyed at the port of Genoa, at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
12 / 24
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor ahead of it being towed away July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor ahead of it being towed away July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor ahead of it being towed away July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
13 / 24
The rear of the cruise liner Costa Concordia is pictured at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The rear of the cruise liner Costa Concordia is pictured at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The rear of the cruise liner Costa Concordia is pictured at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
14 / 24
A tugboat is seen in front of the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A tugboat is seen in front of the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A tugboat is seen in front of the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
15 / 24
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
16 / 24
Cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
17 / 24
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is surrounded by tugboats during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is surrounded by tugboats during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is surrounded by tugboats during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
18 / 24
Tourists take a pictures from a ferry boat of the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia as they arrive outside Giglio harbor July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tourists take a pictures from a ferry boat of the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia as they arrive outside Giglio harbor July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Tourists take a pictures from a ferry boat of the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia as they arrive outside Giglio harbor July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
19 / 24
People dive in front of the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

People dive in front of the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
People dive in front of the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
20 / 24
A boat passes next to the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A boat passes next to the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A boat passes next to the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
21 / 24
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
22 / 24
A damaged part of the cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A damaged part of the cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A damaged part of the cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
23 / 24
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Waiting to die at Salvation House

Waiting to die at Salvation House

Next Slideshows

Waiting to die at Salvation House

Waiting to die at Salvation House

The city of Varanasi, on the banks of the River Ganges, is Hinduism's holiest city and many Hindus believe that dying there and having their remains scattered...

Jul 23 2014
China's food factories

China's food factories

Inside the food factories that are part of China's massive manufacturing sector.

Jul 22 2014
Evicted from skyscraper slum

Evicted from skyscraper slum

Venezuelan soldiers and officials begin moving hundreds of families out of a half-built 45-story skyscraper that dominates the Caracas skyline.

Jul 22 2014
Uighurs of Shanghai

Uighurs of Shanghai

The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence.

Jul 22 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast