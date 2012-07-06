Rallies for Romney
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney crosses the street as he takes part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney crosses the street as he takes part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and his wife Ann are surrounded by their grandchildren as they wave to a crowd of supporters after taking part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) shakes hands with a supporter along the parade route as he takes part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (C) arrives to a gathering of supporters, surrounded by members of his family, after they took part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A group of young people parody Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's last name by intentionally misspelling it as R-MONEY as they march in a Fourth of July parade in Takoma Park, Maryland July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A group of young people parody Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's last name by intentionally misspelling it as R-MONEY as they march in a Fourth of July parade in Takoma Park, Maryland July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) laughs with his wife Ann as she speaks to supporters after they took part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney arrives to give his reaction to the Supreme Court's upholding key parts of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare overhaul law in Washington June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney arrives to give his reaction to the Supreme Court's upholding key parts of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare overhaul law in Washington June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney pauses during his reaction to the Supreme Court's upholding key parts of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare overhaul law in Washington June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney pauses during his reaction to the Supreme Court's upholding key parts of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare overhaul law in Washington June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney claps his hands on stage at an election rally in Sterling, Virginia June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney claps his hands on stage at an election rally in Sterling, Virginia June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney shakes hands with the crowd after addressing the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Annual Conference at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney addresses the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Annual Conference at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney addresses the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Annual Conference at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney addresses a crowd next to Lake Michigan during a campaign event at Holland State Park in Michigan June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney addresses a crowd next to Lake Michigan during a campaign event at Holland State Park in Michigan June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney speaks outside K's Hamburger Shop while standing on a flatbed truck parked next to a 1961 Rambler classic car in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney speaks outside K's Hamburger Shop while standing on a flatbed truck parked next to a 1961 Rambler classic car in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney says the pledge of allegiance with her hand over her heart as she attends a campaign event in the Newark Town Square in Newark, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney says the pledge of allegiance with her hand over her heart as she attends a campaign event in the Newark Town Square in Newark, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney attend a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney attend a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney shield themselves from the rain as they wait for him to arrive at a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney shield themselves from the rain as they wait for him to arrive at a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney speaks at an outdoor campaign event at the Cornwall Iron Furnace in Cornwall, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney speaks at an outdoor campaign event at the Cornwall Iron Furnace in Cornwall, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney at a campaign event in the Newark Town Square in Newark, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney at a campaign event in the Newark Town Square in Newark, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney at the Weatherly Casting Company in Weatherly, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney at the Weatherly Casting Company in Weatherly, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A note left by Mitt Romney is taped inside the press bus at the Weatherly Casting Company in Weatherly, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. It says, "You guys have it way too soft-nice ride. Mitt. P.S.-Erased your hard drives-". REUTERS/Larry Downing
Signs are seen in the town of Milford for the arrival of Mitt Romney in New Hampshire, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Signs are seen in the town of Milford for the arrival of Mitt Romney in New Hampshire, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Supporters of Mitt Romney wave American flags during a memorial day ceremony held at the Veterans Museum & Memorial Center in San Diego, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Poroy
Supporters of Mitt Romney wave American flags during a memorial day ceremony held at the Veterans Museum & Memorial Center in San Diego, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Poroy
Supporters of Mitt Romney boo President Obama's campaign's senior strategist David Axelrod as he speaks during a news conference outside the Massachusetts State House in Boston, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters of Mitt Romney boo President Obama's campaign's senior strategist David Axelrod as he speaks during a news conference outside the Massachusetts State House in Boston, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Mitt Romney visits with a little league team outside the Quakertown WaWa Gas Station in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney visits with a little league team outside the Quakertown WaWa Gas Station in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Supporters of Mitt Romney hold signs while attending a campaign event in the Newark Town Square in Newark, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Supporters of Mitt Romney hold signs while attending a campaign event in the Newark Town Square in Newark, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney speaks at a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney speaks at a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The CEOs of major U.S. companies eat lunch before remarks by Mitt Romney at a business roundtable with company leaders in Washington, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The CEOs of major U.S. companies eat lunch before remarks by Mitt Romney at a business roundtable with company leaders in Washington, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney and his wife, Ann, serve ice cream to children at an ice cream social in Milford, New Hampshire, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney and his wife, Ann, serve ice cream to children at an ice cream social in Milford, New Hampshire, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney shakes hands with supporters after speaking outside K's Hamburger Shop in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney shakes hands with supporters after speaking outside K's Hamburger Shop in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney greets supporters backstage before a campaign rally at Con-Air Industries Inc., in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Mitt Romney greets supporters backstage before a campaign rally at Con-Air Industries Inc., in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Mitt Romney and Speaker of the House John Boehner talk with employee Michael Scheib during a visit to K's Hamburger Shop in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney and Speaker of the House John Boehner talk with employee Michael Scheib during a visit to K's Hamburger Shop in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Supporters of Mitt Romney eat ice cream in Milford, New Hampshire, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Supporters of Mitt Romney eat ice cream in Milford, New Hampshire, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
