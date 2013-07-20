Rallies for Trayvon
An image of Trayvon Martin is displayed during a rally in New York July 20, 2013. Trayvon Martin's parents joined celebrities and hundreds of protesters in rallies across the country to express anger over the acquittal of George Zimmerman, the man...more
A message is displayed on the face of Keesha Clark during a march to protest the verdict in the George Zimmerman trial, in Los Angeles July 20, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
A woman holds up a sign while attending a rally for Trayvon Martin in New York July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People attend a rally led by Tracy Martin, father of Trayvon Martin, in Miami, Florida July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Protest marchers carry a sign to demonstrate against the verdict in the George Zimmerman trial, in Los Angeles July 20, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Morris Griffin displays photos to make his case and protest against the verdict in the George Zimmerman trial, in Los Angeles July 20, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Denise Richardson, of Miami, holds a sign before a rally led by Tracy Martin, father of Trayvon Martin, in Miami, Florida July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Maria Lopez, who has a Skittles packet tattooed on her chest, attends a rally for Trayvon Martin in New York July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Stephen Martin attends a rally for his cousin Trayvon Martin in Miami, Florida, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Sybrina Fulton, mother of slain teenager Trayvon Martin, attends a rally in New York July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A member of the crowd wears a t-shirt with an image of President Barack Obama during a rally led by Tracy Martin, father of Trayvon Martin, in Miami, Florida July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Tracy Martin (2nd R), father of Trayvon Martin, is surrounded by members of the crowd before a group photo during a rally for his son in Miami, Florida July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
A group of women attend a rally for Trayvon Martin in New York July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sybrina Fulton (2nd R), mother of slain teenager Trayvon Martin, arrives at a rally with Rev Al Sharpton (R) in New York July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People attend a rally led by Tracy Martin, father of Trayvon Martin, in Miami, Florida July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
People attend a rally led by Tracy Martin, father of Trayvon Martin, in Miami, Florida July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Tracy Martin, father of Trayvon Martin, speaks to a member of the media at a rally for his son in Miami, Florida July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Singer Beyonce (R) and her husband, rapper Jay Z, depart from a rally for Trayvon Martin in New York July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
