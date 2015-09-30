Ralph Lauren steps down
Designer Ralph Lauren greets the crowd after presenting his Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 17, 2015. The American designer who built a fashion powerhouse on luxury designs inspired by country club...more
Models present creations for the Spring 2016 Polo Ralph Lauren Men�s Presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Creations are displayed during the Spring 2016 Polo Ralph Lauren Men�s Presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model wears a Ralph Lauren�s PoloTech shirt in New York, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Designer Ralph Lauren acknowledges the crowd following the Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations for the Spring 2016 Polo Ralph Lauren Men�s Presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Designer Ralph Lauren greets the audience after his Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation at the Ralph Lauren 2011 Spring/Summer collection during New York Fashion Week September 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A model presents creations from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Ralph Lauren acknowledges the audience after presenting his Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Ralph Lauren greets family members after presenting his Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fashion designers Calvin Klein (L) and Ralph Lauren greet each other as they attend a ceremony to open the Anna Wintour Costume Center at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. fashion designer Ralph Lauren (R) receives the Chevalier of the Legion of Honour from France's President Nicolas Sarkozy during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool
U.S. fashion designer Ralph Lauren (L) poses with his wife Ricky after being named Chevalier of the Legion of Honour at a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool
U.S. fashion designer Ralph Lauren (R), with his Chevalier of the Legion of Honour, and Carine Roitfeld, Editor-in-Chief of the French edition of Vogue, watch as German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (2ndL) dances with Lauren's wife Ricky (L) during...more
Designer Ralph Lauren arrives at the 2009 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Designer Ralph Lauren greets an audience member after his Spring 2008 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 8, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
American designer Ralph Lauren acknowledges applause after his fashion show in the Spaso House, the U.S. ambassador's residence in Moscow, May 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool
Designer Ralph Lauren is kissed by his wife as he walks the runway after the presentation of his Spring 2004 fashion collection in New York, September 19, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The late Princess Diana (R) is joined at the podium by (L-R) Vogue editor Anna Wintour, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and the late Washington Post publisher Kartherine Graham at a White House breakfast...more
Designer Ralph Lauren walks the runway at the conclusion of his Fall 1997 presentation in New York on April 9, 1997. REUTERS/Peter Morgan
Fashion Designer Ralph Lauren stands in front of his 1938 Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic Coupe as he unveils a new exhibit called, "Speed, Style, and Beauty: Cars from the Ralph Lauren Collection" at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Massachusetts,...more
Fashion designer Ralph Lauren (R) watches Roger Federer of Switzerland plays Paul Capdeville of Chile at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York, August 29, 2007. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky
Ralph Lauren (C) and his family pose for photographers as they arrive at the GQ Magazine Men of the Year Awards, in New York City, October16, 2002. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Fashion designers Ralph Lauren (L) and Donna Karan (2nd L) and model Carolyn Murphy (R) wear a limited edition t-shirt whose sales will benefit the victims of the World Trade Center attack, at a press conference in New York October 23, 2001....more
Former President Clinton (L) fashion designer Ralph Lauren (C) and former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton cover their hearts during the national anthem July 13 1998 at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Next Slideshows
Best of Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan Fashion Week.
Best of London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Burberry at LFW
Highlights from the Burberry Prorsum collection at London Fashion Week.
World's highest-paid models
The top-earning supermodels this past year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.