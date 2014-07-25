Edition:
Ramadan - breaking my fast

Patema Youssef, 22, an Uighur woman, holds a dish of Xinjiang noodles as she poses for a photograph at her home in Shanghai July 15, 2014. During Ramadan, the ninth and holiest month in the Islamic calendar, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking during daylight hours. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, July 25, 2014
Patema Youssef, 22, an Uighur woman, holds a dish of Xinjiang noodles as she poses for a photograph at her home in Shanghai July 15, 2014. During Ramadan, the ninth and holiest month in the Islamic calendar, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking during daylight hours. REUTERS/Aly Song
A dish of Xinjiang noodles is seen at Patema Youssef 's home in Shanghai July 15, 2014. Reuters photographers took a series of portraits of Muslims observing Ramadan in different countries around the world, and asked them what food they liked to eat when breaking their daily fast. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, July 25, 2014
A dish of Xinjiang noodles is seen at Patema Youssef 's home in Shanghai July 15, 2014. Reuters photographers took a series of portraits of Muslims observing Ramadan in different countries around the world, and asked them what food they liked to eat when breaking their daily fast. REUTERS/Aly Song
Hussain Hawi Warid, 55, holds a tray of dolma, a traditional Iraqi meal of vegetables and vine leaves stuffed with meat, rice and tomatoes, as he poses for a photograph in Baghdad, July 7, 2014. Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, will be celebrated at the beginning of next week. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Friday, July 25, 2014
Hussain Hawi Warid, 55, holds a tray of dolma, a traditional Iraqi meal of vegetables and vine leaves stuffed with meat, rice and tomatoes, as he poses for a photograph in Baghdad, July 7, 2014. Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, will be celebrated at the beginning of next week. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Dolma, a traditional Iraqi dish of vegetables and vine leaves stuffed with meat, rice and tomatoes, which Hussain Hawi Warid, 55, likes to break his fast with is seen in Baghdad, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Friday, July 25, 2014
Dolma, a traditional Iraqi dish of vegetables and vine leaves stuffed with meat, rice and tomatoes, which Hussain Hawi Warid, 55, likes to break his fast with is seen in Baghdad, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Mevlida Mrgic, 66, poses for a photograph as she holds a plate of dolma, a traditional dish of stuffed vegetables, in the central Bosnian town of Zenica July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, July 25, 2014
Mevlida Mrgic, 66, poses for a photograph as she holds a plate of dolma, a traditional dish of stuffed vegetables, in the central Bosnian town of Zenica July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Dolma, a traditional dish of stuffed vegetables, and other food are laid out on a table at Mevlida Mrgic's home in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, July 25, 2014
Dolma, a traditional dish of stuffed vegetables, and other food are laid out on a table at Mevlida Mrgic's home in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Mohammad Kabir, 64, holds a bowl of shorba, an Afghan soup made from beef or lamb, which is served with bread and potatoes as he poses for a photograph in Kabul, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Friday, July 25, 2014
Mohammad Kabir, 64, holds a bowl of shorba, an Afghan soup made from beef or lamb, which is served with bread and potatoes as he poses for a photograph in Kabul, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
The food with which Mohammad Kabir will break his fast is laid out in Kabul, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Friday, July 25, 2014
The food with which Mohammad Kabir will break his fast is laid out in Kabul, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Srikandi Hakim, 69, holds a plate of brongkos, a Javanese dish made from oxtail, tofu, and red bean, as she poses for a photograph in Jakarta, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Friday, July 25, 2014
Srikandi Hakim, 69, holds a plate of brongkos, a Javanese dish made from oxtail, tofu, and red bean, as she poses for a photograph in Jakarta, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Brongkos, a Javanese dish made from oxtail, tofu, and red beans, which is usually eaten with crackers and rice is seen at Srikandi Hakim's house in Jakarta, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Friday, July 25, 2014
Brongkos, a Javanese dish made from oxtail, tofu, and red beans, which is usually eaten with crackers and rice is seen at Srikandi Hakim's house in Jakarta, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Hamed Mahmoud, 30, holds grilled fish as he poses for a photograph in Alexandria, Egypt, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, July 25, 2014
Hamed Mahmoud, 30, holds grilled fish as he poses for a photograph in Alexandria, Egypt, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Grilled fish, which Hamed Mahmoud bought to break his fast, is seen in Alexandria, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, July 25, 2014
Grilled fish, which Hamed Mahmoud bought to break his fast, is seen in Alexandria, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Sara Naqvi, 36, holds a plate of her favourite Iftar meal, puri-cholea, deep fried bread and spicy chickpeas, as she waits to break her fast in New Delhi, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, July 25, 2014
Sara Naqvi, 36, holds a plate of her favourite Iftar meal, puri-cholea, deep fried bread and spicy chickpeas, as she waits to break her fast in New Delhi, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sara Navqi's favourite Iftar meal of puri-chole, deep fried bread and spicy chickpeas is seen in New Delhi, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, July 25, 2014
Sara Navqi's favourite Iftar meal of puri-chole, deep fried bread and spicy chickpeas is seen in New Delhi, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Zelfira Mansurova, a Tatar woman, holds a jerked goose as she poses for a photograph near her house in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Friday, July 25, 2014
Zelfira Mansurova, a Tatar woman, holds a jerked goose as she poses for a photograph near her house in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A jerked goose is seen at Zelfira Mansurova's house in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Friday, July 25, 2014
A jerked goose is seen at Zelfira Mansurova's house in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
