Ramadan prayers outside demolished Belgrade mosque
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. Local authorities demolished the mosque on the outskirts of Belgrade after Serbian police secured the area in a pre-dawn action on...more
Muslims carry carpets for praying on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. The construction of a two-storey mosque without a minaret in the Zemun Polje neighbourhood started in 2014 even...more
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. In the Serbian capital of around 1.6 million, there are about 20,000 practising Muslims and only one mosque, which was built in 1575...more
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Muslim boy cleans carpets for praying on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Muslims prepare carpets for praying on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
Ananya Vinay wins Scripps Spelling Bee
The 12-year-old from Fresno, California won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, taking home a $40,000 cash prize after correctly spelling the word marocain.
Pictures of the month: May
Our top photos from the past month.
Islamic State prepares for last stand in Mosul mosque
Islamic State militants have closed the streets around Mosul's Grand al-Nuri Mosque, apparently in preparation for a final showdown.
Anti-Maduro protests rage in Venezuela
Venezuelan security forces use water cannons and teargas to disperse tens of thousands of opposition protesters heading toward the foreign ministry.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.