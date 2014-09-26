Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 26, 2014 | 4:20pm EDT

Raqqa: The Islamic State capital

Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 32
Residents drive and ride their vehicles through a street in central Raqqa, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents drive and ride their vehicles through a street in central Raqqa, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Residents drive and ride their vehicles through a street in central Raqqa, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 32
An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has fallen to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has fallen to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has fallen to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 32
Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 32
Children play on a ride inside a park in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Children play on a ride inside a park in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Children play on a ride inside a park in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 32
Female school students wearing a full veil walk along a street in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Female school students wearing a full veil walk along a street in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Female school students wearing a full veil walk along a street in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 32
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 32
Residents look at fabric inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents look at fabric inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Residents look at fabric inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 32
An Islamic State militant stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Islamic State militant stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
An Islamic State militant stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 32
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 32
Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 32
Men pray outside their shops in Raqqa, April 5, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer

Men pray outside their shops in Raqqa, April 5, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Men pray outside their shops in Raqqa, April 5, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 32
An Islamic State policeman controls traffic in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Islamic State policeman controls traffic in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
An Islamic State policeman controls traffic in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 32
Residents swim in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents swim in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Residents swim in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 32
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 32
A vendor sells traditional bread during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A vendor sells traditional bread during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
A vendor sells traditional bread during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 32
Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 32
Residents carry the body of a man killed by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents carry the body of a man killed by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Residents carry the body of a man killed by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 32
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 32
Residents look at gold jewellery displayed at a shop window in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents look at gold jewellery displayed at a shop window in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Residents look at gold jewellery displayed at a shop window in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 32
A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 32
Children gesture as they stand on a street in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Children gesture as they stand on a street in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Children gesture as they stand on a street in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 32
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 32
A resident inspects perfumes inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident inspects perfumes inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
A resident inspects perfumes inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 32
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, June 29, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer

A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, June 29, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, June 29, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer
Close
25 / 32
Militant Islamist fighters in military vehicles parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters in military vehicles parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters in military vehicles parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 32
A militant Islamist fighter gestures as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A militant Islamist fighter gestures as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
A militant Islamist fighter gestures as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
27 / 32
Residents rest by the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Residents rest by the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Friday, September 26, 2014
Residents rest by the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Close
28 / 32
A family sits in a pick-up truck in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

A family sits in a pick-up truck in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Friday, September 26, 2014
A family sits in a pick-up truck in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Close
29 / 32
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
30 / 32
Veiled women sit as they chat in a garden in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Veiled women sit as they chat in a garden in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Veiled women sit as they chat in a garden in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
31 / 32
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Fleeing the Islamic State

Fleeing the Islamic State

Next Slideshows

Fleeing the Islamic State

Fleeing the Islamic State

Refugees from Syria flood into Turkey and Lebanon.

Sep 26 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 26 2014
Derek Jeter's last home game

Derek Jeter's last home game

Jeter plays his last game at Yankee Stadium.

Sep 26 2014
Fighting for Assad

Fighting for Assad

On the front with Syrian forces loyal to the regime.

Sep 25 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast