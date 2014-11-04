Raqqa: The Islamic State capital

Youths carry banners during a protest against the U.S. airstrikes on the Islamic State in Raqqa, September 26, 2014. The banners in Arabic read, "By the soul, by the blood, we sacrifice ourselves oh state. by the soul, by the blood, we sacrifice...more

Youths carry banners during a protest against the U.S. airstrikes on the Islamic State in Raqqa, September 26, 2014. The banners in Arabic read, "By the soul, by the blood, we sacrifice ourselves oh state. by the soul, by the blood, we sacrifice ourselves oh Baghdadi" (C),"Who did not die by Assad's planes, died by Saudi family planes, The planes became many, but the strikes are one" (L).

