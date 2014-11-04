Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 4, 2014 | 4:09pm EST

Raqqa: The Islamic State capital

Damage is seen after a U.S.-led air strike on the Political Intelligence building that used to be controlled by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, but later controlled by Islamic state members in Raqqa, eastern Syria, November 1, 2014.

Damage is seen after a U.S.-led air strike on the Political Intelligence building that used to be controlled by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, but later controlled by Islamic state members in Raqqa, eastern Syria, November 1,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Damage is seen after a U.S.-led air strike on the Political Intelligence building that used to be controlled by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, but later controlled by Islamic state members in Raqqa, eastern Syria, November 1, 2014.
Close
1 / 35
Men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, dispose of confiscated products in central Raqqa, November 4, 2014. The sign on the right reads in Arabic: "Islamic State, Al-Raqqa province, Al-Hisbah Center, Control and Inspection Office"

Men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, dispose of confiscated products in central Raqqa, November 4, 2014. The sign on the right reads in Arabic: "Islamic State, Al-Raqqa province, Al-Hisbah...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, dispose of confiscated products in central Raqqa, November 4, 2014. The sign on the right reads in Arabic: "Islamic State, Al-Raqqa province, Al-Hisbah Center, Control and Inspection Office"
Close
2 / 35
Goods confiscated by men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, are set on fire in central Raqqa, November 4, 2014.

Goods confiscated by men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, are set on fire in central Raqqa, November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Goods confiscated by men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, are set on fire in central Raqqa, November 4, 2014.
Close
3 / 35
Islamic State billboards are seen along a street in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State, October 29, 2014. The billboard reads: "We will win despite the global coalition".

Islamic State billboards are seen along a street in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State, October 29, 2014. The billboard reads: "We will win despite the global coalition".

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Islamic State billboards are seen along a street in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State, October 29, 2014. The billboard reads: "We will win despite the global coalition".
Close
4 / 35
Youths carry banners during a protest against the U.S. airstrikes on the Islamic State in Raqqa, September 26, 2014. The banners in Arabic read, "By the soul, by the blood, we sacrifice ourselves oh state. by the soul, by the blood, we sacrifice ourselves oh Baghdadi" (C),"Who did not die by Assad's planes, died by Saudi family planes, The planes became many, but the strikes are one" (L).

Youths carry banners during a protest against the U.S. airstrikes on the Islamic State in Raqqa, September 26, 2014. The banners in Arabic read, "By the soul, by the blood, we sacrifice ourselves oh state. by the soul, by the blood, we sacrifice...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Youths carry banners during a protest against the U.S. airstrikes on the Islamic State in Raqqa, September 26, 2014. The banners in Arabic read, "By the soul, by the blood, we sacrifice ourselves oh state. by the soul, by the blood, we sacrifice ourselves oh Baghdadi" (C),"Who did not die by Assad's planes, died by Saudi family planes, The planes became many, but the strikes are one" (L).
Close
5 / 35
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.
Close
6 / 35
Residents drive a cart in front of a damaged building after a U.S.-led air strike on the Political Intelligence building that used to be controlled by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, but later controlled by Islamic state members in Raqqa, eastern Syria, November 1, 2014.

Residents drive a cart in front of a damaged building after a U.S.-led air strike on the Political Intelligence building that used to be controlled by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, but later controlled by Islamic state members in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Residents drive a cart in front of a damaged building after a U.S.-led air strike on the Political Intelligence building that used to be controlled by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, but later controlled by Islamic state members in Raqqa, eastern Syria, November 1, 2014.
Close
7 / 35
Residents walk along the Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, ahead of the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, October 3, 2014.

Residents walk along the Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, ahead of the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, October 3, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Residents walk along the Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, ahead of the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, October 3, 2014.
Close
8 / 35
Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014.

Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014.
Close
9 / 35
Children play on a ride inside a park in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.

Children play on a ride inside a park in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Children play on a ride inside a park in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.
Close
10 / 35
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014.

Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014.
Close
11 / 35
Residents walk along the Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, in Raqqa, October 3, 2014.

Residents walk along the Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, in Raqqa, October 3, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Residents walk along the Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, in Raqqa, October 3, 2014.
Close
12 / 35
An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has fallen to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014.

An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has fallen to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has fallen to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014.
Close
13 / 35
Female school students wearing a full veil walk along a street in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014.

Female school students wearing a full veil walk along a street in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Female school students wearing a full veil walk along a street in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014.
Close
14 / 35
An Islamic State militant stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria, September 16, 2014.

An Islamic State militant stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria, September 16, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
An Islamic State militant stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria, September 16, 2014.
Close
15 / 35
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.
Close
16 / 35
Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.
Close
17 / 35
A boy turns his head while standing amongst others praying inside a mosque in Raqqa, September 26, 2014.

A boy turns his head while standing amongst others praying inside a mosque in Raqqa, September 26, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A boy turns his head while standing amongst others praying inside a mosque in Raqqa, September 26, 2014.
Close
18 / 35
Residents look at fabric inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.

Residents look at fabric inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Residents look at fabric inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.
Close
19 / 35
Men pray outside their shops in Raqqa, April 5, 2014.

Men pray outside their shops in Raqqa, April 5, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Men pray outside their shops in Raqqa, April 5, 2014.
Close
20 / 35
Residents swim in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, July 3, 2014.

Residents swim in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, July 3, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Residents swim in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, July 3, 2014.
Close
21 / 35
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.
Close
22 / 35
Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014.

Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014.
Close
23 / 35
Residents carry the body of a man killed by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014.

Residents carry the body of a man killed by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Residents carry the body of a man killed by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014.
Close
24 / 35
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.
Close
25 / 35
A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.
Close
26 / 35
Children gesture as they stand on a street in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.

Children gesture as they stand on a street in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Children gesture as they stand on a street in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.
Close
27 / 35
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014.

Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014.
Close
28 / 35
A resident inspects perfumes inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.

A resident inspects perfumes inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A resident inspects perfumes inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014.
Close
29 / 35
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, June 29, 2014.

A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, June 29, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, June 29, 2014.
Close
30 / 35
Militant Islamist fighters in military vehicles parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

Militant Islamist fighters in military vehicles parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters in military vehicles parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.
Close
31 / 35
Residents rest by the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014.

Residents rest by the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Residents rest by the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014.
Close
32 / 35
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014.
Close
33 / 35
Veiled women sit as they chat in a garden in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014.

Veiled women sit as they chat in a garden in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Veiled women sit as they chat in a garden in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014.
Close
34 / 35
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014.

A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014.
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Midterm crunch

Midterm crunch

Next Slideshows

Midterm crunch

Midterm crunch

The final days of midterm campaigning.

Nov 04 2014
Unrest in Burkina Faso

Unrest in Burkina Faso

The army takes transitional power following the resignation of President Blaise Compaore.

Nov 03 2014
Slow-motion lava

Slow-motion lava

A creeping river of molten lava threatens a seaside town on Hawaii's Big Island.

Nov 03 2014
The Virgin Galactic crash site

The Virgin Galactic crash site

Investigators at the scene of the crash.

Nov 03 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast