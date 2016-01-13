Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 12, 2016 | 10:55pm EST

Raqqa: The Islamic State capital

A man walks past a damaged mosque after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

A man walks past a damaged mosque after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A man walks past a damaged mosque after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Close
1 / 35
Men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, dispose of confiscated products in central Raqqa, November 4, 2014. The sign on the right reads in Arabic: "Islamic State, Al-Raqqa province, Al-Hisbah Center, Control and Inspection Office". REUTERS/Nour Forat

Men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, dispose of confiscated products in central Raqqa, November 4, 2014. The sign on the right reads in Arabic: "Islamic State, Al-Raqqa province, Al-Hisbah...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, dispose of confiscated products in central Raqqa, November 4, 2014. The sign on the right reads in Arabic: "Islamic State, Al-Raqqa province, Al-Hisbah Center, Control and Inspection Office". REUTERS/Nour Forat
Close
2 / 35
Goods confiscated by men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, are set on fire in central Raqqa, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Forat

Goods confiscated by men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, are set on fire in central Raqqa, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Forat

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Goods confiscated by men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, are set on fire in central Raqqa, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Forat
Close
3 / 35
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 35
Islamic State billboards are seen along a street in Raqqa, eastern Syria, October 29, 2014. The billboard reads: "We will win despite the global coalition". REUTERS/Nour Forat

Islamic State billboards are seen along a street in Raqqa, eastern Syria, October 29, 2014. The billboard reads: "We will win despite the global coalition". REUTERS/Nour Forat

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Islamic State billboards are seen along a street in Raqqa, eastern Syria, October 29, 2014. The billboard reads: "We will win despite the global coalition". REUTERS/Nour Forat
Close
5 / 35
People inspect a site after hit by what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

People inspect a site after hit by what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
People inspect a site after hit by what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Close
6 / 35
Damage is seen after a U.S.-led air strike on the Political Intelligence building that used to be controlled by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, but later controlled by Islamic state members in Raqqa, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Damage is seen after a U.S.-led air strike on the Political Intelligence building that used to be controlled by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, but later controlled by Islamic state members in Raqqa, November 1, 2014....more

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Damage is seen after a U.S.-led air strike on the Political Intelligence building that used to be controlled by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, but later controlled by Islamic state members in Raqqa, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 35
Youths carry banners during a protest against the U.S. airstrikes on the Islamic State in Raqqa, September 26, 2014. The banners in Arabic read, "By the soul, by the blood, we sacrifice ourselves oh state. by the soul, by the blood, we sacrifice ourselves oh Baghdadi" (C),"Who did not die by Assad's planes, died by Saudi family planes, The planes became many, but the strikes are one" (L). REUTERS/Stringer

Youths carry banners during a protest against the U.S. airstrikes on the Islamic State in Raqqa, September 26, 2014. The banners in Arabic read, "By the soul, by the blood, we sacrifice ourselves oh state. by the soul, by the blood, we sacrifice...more

Reuters / Friday, September 26, 2014
Youths carry banners during a protest against the U.S. airstrikes on the Islamic State in Raqqa, September 26, 2014. The banners in Arabic read, "By the soul, by the blood, we sacrifice ourselves oh state. by the soul, by the blood, we sacrifice ourselves oh Baghdadi" (C),"Who did not die by Assad's planes, died by Saudi family planes, The planes became many, but the strikes are one" (L). REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 35
Blood stains are seen on a wall as men collect human remains at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Blood stains are seen on a wall as men collect human remains at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Blood stains are seen on a wall as men collect human remains at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Close
9 / 35
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 35
Residents drive a cart in front of a damaged building after a U.S.-led air strike on the Political Intelligence building that used to be controlled by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, but later controlled by Islamic state members in Raqqa, eastern Syria, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents drive a cart in front of a damaged building after a U.S.-led air strike on the Political Intelligence building that used to be controlled by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, but later controlled by Islamic state members in...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Residents drive a cart in front of a damaged building after a U.S.-led air strike on the Political Intelligence building that used to be controlled by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, but later controlled by Islamic state members in Raqqa, eastern Syria, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 35
Residents walk along the Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, ahead of the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents walk along the Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, ahead of the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, October 03, 2014
Residents walk along the Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, ahead of the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 35
Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 02, 2014
Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 35
Children play on a ride inside a park in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Children play on a ride inside a park in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 18, 2014
Children play on a ride inside a park in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 35
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, September 06, 2014
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 35
Residents walk along the Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, in Raqqa, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents walk along the Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, in Raqqa, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, October 03, 2014
Residents walk along the Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, in Raqqa, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 35
An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has fallen to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has fallen to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has fallen to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 35
Female school students wearing a full veil walk along a street in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Female school students wearing a full veil walk along a street in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 31, 2014
Female school students wearing a full veil walk along a street in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 35
An Islamic State militant stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Islamic State militant stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 16, 2014
An Islamic State militant stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 35
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 35
Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 35
A boy turns his head while standing amongst others praying inside a mosque in Raqqa, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A boy turns his head while standing amongst others praying inside a mosque in Raqqa, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, September 26, 2014
A boy turns his head while standing amongst others praying inside a mosque in Raqqa, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 35
Residents look at fabric inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents look at fabric inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 18, 2014
Residents look at fabric inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 35
Men pray outside their shops in Raqqa, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Men pray outside their shops in Raqqa, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 05, 2014
Men pray outside their shops in Raqqa, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 35
Residents swim in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents swim in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 03, 2014
Residents swim in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
25 / 35
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 35
Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 31, 2014
Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
27 / 35
Residents carry the body of a man killed by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents carry the body of a man killed by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, September 06, 2014
Residents carry the body of a man killed by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
28 / 35
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
29 / 35
A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
30 / 35
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, September 06, 2014
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
31 / 35
A resident inspects perfumes inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident inspects perfumes inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 18, 2014
A resident inspects perfumes inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
32 / 35
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 29, 2014
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
33 / 35
Residents rest by the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Residents rest by the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Reuters / Friday, April 11, 2014
Residents rest by the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Close
34 / 35
Veiled women sit as they chat in a garden in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Veiled women sit as they chat in a garden in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 31, 2014
Veiled women sit as they chat in a garden in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Russia`s bombing campaign in Syria

Russia`s bombing campaign in Syria

Next Slideshows

Russia`s bombing campaign in Syria

Russia`s bombing campaign in Syria

Images from Russian air strikes on targets in Syria.

Jan 12 2016
Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

The latest models and concepts from the North American International Auto Show in Motor City.

Jan 12 2016
Crimson Tide rises

Crimson Tide rises

Alabama Crimson Tide win their fifth national championship.

Jan 12 2016
Suicide blast in Istanbul tourist area

Suicide blast in Istanbul tourist area

A Syrian suicide bomber is suspected in a deadly attack in Istanbul's historic Sultanahmet tourist district.

Jan 12 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast