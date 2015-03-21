Rare solar eclipse
A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix
A view from a plane during the so-called "Eclipse Flight" from the Russian city of Murmansk to observe the solar eclipse above the neutral waters of the Norwegian Sea, March 20, 2015. A partial eclipse was visible on Friday, the first day of northern...more
A girl uses a welding mask to view a partial solar eclipse from Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England March 20, 2015. A solar eclipse swept across the Atlantic Ocean on Friday with the moon blocking out the sun for a few thousand sky...more
A partial solar eclipse in seen above a mosque in Oxford, central England March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A man looks up to view a partial solar eclipse around the Giza Pyramids, on the outskirts of Cairo, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A combination of photographs shows a partial solar eclipse at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
School children wearing protective glasses pose for photographers outside The Royal Observatory during a partial solar eclipse in Greenwich, south east London March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman wears protective glasses as she watches a partial solar eclipse from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Onlookers watch an eclipse in Longyearbyen and the Svalbard archipelago, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix
A total solar eclipse occurs over Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix
A student observes the shadow of a partial eclipse cast on to white paper, at the Astronomical Observatory in Bialystok, Poland March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta
A bird sits on a branch in front of a partial solar eclipse near Bridgwater, in south western England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Ellis Knapton aged 6 views a partial solar eclipse at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People view a partial solar eclipse at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A partial solar eclipse is seen through clouds in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People are seen onboard a plane during the so-called "Eclipse Flight" from the Russian city of Murmansk to observe the solar eclipse above the neutral waters of the Norwegian Sea, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Pupils of the Deutschherren school and their teachers use protective glasses to watch a partial solar eclipse in Frankfurt, Germany, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A partial solar eclipse is seen in the sky over Sidon, South Lebanon March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A man wears protective glasses as he watches a partial solar eclipse from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People use protective glasses to observe a partial solar eclipse in Vienna, Austria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A cross on the dome of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour is seen during a partial solar eclipse in Moscow, Russia, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A pupil wears protective glasses as she views a partial solar eclipse from St. Vincent's Catholic Primary School in Altrincham, northern England March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A partial solar eclipse is seen through a dark glass plate in Budapest, Hungary, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
People wearing special sunglasses wait for a total solar eclipse on Svalbard, Norway March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix
A partial solar eclipse is seen from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman uses a solar viewing filter to observe a partial solar eclipse in Vienna, Austria, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A total solar eclipse occurs over Svalbard , Norway, March 20, 2015. The total eclipse of the sun was only visible in the Faroe Islands and the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard in the Arctic Ocean. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix
Bridal pair Sarah Wolf and Michael Wilde (R) and their guests look through a rescue foil as they watch a partial solar eclipse in Munich, Germany, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A man photographs a partial solar eclipse on his mobile phone from the grounds of Belfast Zoo, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A person holds up a strip of exposed photographic film to observe a partial solar eclipse in Szczecin, Poland, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta
