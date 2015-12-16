Rare tornado in Australia

Residents from Sydney's southern suburb of Kurnell assess the damage from a houses's roof which had blown down the street following a rare tornado, December 16, 2015. The tornado hit Sydney with destructive winds above 200 km an hour (125 mph) and...more

Residents from Sydney's southern suburb of Kurnell assess the damage from a houses's roof which had blown down the street following a rare tornado, December 16, 2015. The tornado hit Sydney with destructive winds above 200 km an hour (125 mph) and cricket ball-sized hail, bringing down trees and power lines, tearing off roofs, overturning vehicles and causing flash flooding. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close