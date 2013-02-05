Edition:
Ravens the champs evermore

<p>Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

<p>Baltimore Ravens fans celebrate outside the Superdome following Baltimore's victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stacy Revere</p>

Baltimore Ravens fans celebrate outside the Superdome following Baltimore's victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stacy Revere

<p>Baltimore Ravens fans celebrate the team's NFL Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers, in the Fell's Point area of Baltimore, Maryland on February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Baltimore Ravens fans celebrate the team's NFL Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers, in the Fell's Point area of Baltimore, Maryland on February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>Baltimore Ravens fans celebrate the team's NFL Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers, in the Fell's Point area of Baltimore, Maryland on February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Baltimore Ravens fans celebrate the team's NFL Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers, in the Fell's Point area of Baltimore, Maryland on February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>Baltimore Ravens fans celebrate the team's NFL Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers, in Baltimore, Maryland on February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Baltimore Ravens fans celebrate the team's NFL Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers, in Baltimore, Maryland on February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>Fans of Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens celebrate their victory before a stadium rally in Baltimore February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. The player cut-out (C) is of retiring Ravens' linebacker Ray Lewis. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Fans of Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens celebrate their victory before a stadium rally in Baltimore February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. The player cut-out (C) is of retiring Ravens' linebacker Ray Lewis. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Baltimore Ravens quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco waves to the crowd gathered on the team's parade route in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. REUTERS/Richard Clement</p>

Baltimore Ravens quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco waves to the crowd gathered on the team's parade route in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. REUTERS/Richard Clement

<p>Baltimore Ravens retiring linebacker Ray Lewis gestures to the crowd gathered on the team's parade route in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. REUTERS/Richard Clement</p>

Baltimore Ravens retiring linebacker Ray Lewis gestures to the crowd gathered on the team's parade route in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. REUTERS/Richard Clement

<p>A Baltimore Ravens fan dances in the street on the team's parade route in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Clement</p>

A Baltimore Ravens fan dances in the street on the team's parade route in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Clement

<p>Baltimore Ravens retiring linebacker Ray Lewis gives a thumbs-up to fans on the team's parade route in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Clement</p>

Baltimore Ravens retiring linebacker Ray Lewis gives a thumbs-up to fans on the team's parade route in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Clement

<p>Baltimore Ravens fans cheer during the team's Super Bowl victory parade in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Clement</p>

Baltimore Ravens fans cheer during the team's Super Bowl victory parade in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Clement

<p>Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, who is retiring from the NFL, carries in the Vince Lombardi Championship Trophy at a team and fan rally in Baltimore February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, who is retiring from the NFL, carries in the Vince Lombardi Championship Trophy at a team and fan rally in Baltimore February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Baltimore Ravens fans cheer during the team's Super Bowl victory parade in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Clement</p>

Baltimore Ravens fans cheer during the team's Super Bowl victory parade in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Clement

<p>Baltimore Ravens retiring linebacker Ray Lewis (C) holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy as he stands with safety Ed Reed (L) during a rally at City Hall in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Clement</p>

Baltimore Ravens retiring linebacker Ray Lewis (C) holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy as he stands with safety Ed Reed (L) during a rally at City Hall in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Clement

<p>Baltimore Ravens quarterback and Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco Joe Flacco arrives at a team and fan rally to celebrate their victory in Baltimore February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Baltimore Ravens quarterback and Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco arrives at a team and fan rally to celebrate their victory in Baltimore February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, who is retiring from the NFL, kisses the Vince Lombardi Championship Trophy at a team and fan rally after winning the Super Bowl XLVII in Baltimore February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)</p>

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, who is retiring from the NFL, kisses the Vince Lombardi Championship Trophy at a team and fan rally after winning the Super Bowl XLVII in Baltimore February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (R) addresses the crowd at a team and fan victory rally in Baltimore February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)</p>

Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (R) addresses the crowd at a team and fan victory rally in Baltimore February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti applauds at a team and fan rally in Baltimore February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)</p>

Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti applauds at a team and fan rally in Baltimore February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (R) takes a photo of team running back Ray Rice (L) at a team and fan victory rally in Baltimore February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)</p>

Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (R) takes a photo of team running back Ray Rice (L) at a team and fan victory rally in Baltimore February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens retiring linebacker Ray Lewis (lower L) says goodbye to Ravens' fans at the conclusion of a team and fan rally in Baltimore February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)</p>

Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens retiring linebacker Ray Lewis (lower L) says goodbye to Ravens' fans at the conclusion of a team and fan rally in Baltimore February 5, 2013. The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL championship. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

