Ready to respond

Joe Deedon, president of TAC ONE Consulting, coaches a student during a scenario with a mock victim on the floor in a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE in Denver April 2, 2016. According to TAC ONE, the course,...more
Glock semi-automatic pistols modified to shoot Simunition non-lethal training ammunition are ready for an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tony Schluck, an instructor for TAC ONE Consulting, demonstrates a defensive technique in a middle school classroom during an Active Shooter Response course in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A student prepares to search a classroom in a middle school for a shooter during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Joe Deedon, president of TAC ONE Consulting, demonstrates searching for a shooter in a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A student (L) responds to commands from a simulated law enforcement training, with a mock victim on the floor in a middle school, during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Glock semi-automatic pistols modified to shoot Simunition non-lethal training ammunition sit under an inspirational poster at a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver April 2, 2016. ...more
A student prepares to engage a shooter with a hostage in a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A student confronts a shooter with a mock victim on the floor in a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver, Colorado April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Joe Deedon (L,) president of TAC ONE Consulting, debriefs a student after a scenario with a mock victim (foreground) in a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
