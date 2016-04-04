Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 4, 2016 | 2:35pm EDT

Ready to respond

Joe Deedon, president of TAC ONE Consulting, coaches a student during a scenario with a mock victim on the floor in a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE in Denver April 2, 2016. According to TAC ONE, the course, which is offered for the first time to concealed weapons permit carrying civilians, is designed at preparing people to effectively save lives prior to the arrival of law enforcement at an active-shooter incident. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Joe Deedon, president of TAC ONE Consulting, coaches a student during a scenario with a mock victim on the floor in a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE in Denver April 2, 2016. According to TAC ONE, the course,...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Joe Deedon, president of TAC ONE Consulting, coaches a student during a scenario with a mock victim on the floor in a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE in Denver April 2, 2016. According to TAC ONE, the course, which is offered for the first time to concealed weapons permit carrying civilians, is designed at preparing people to effectively save lives prior to the arrival of law enforcement at an active-shooter incident. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
1 / 10
Glock semi-automatic pistols modified to shoot Simunition non-lethal training ammunition are ready for an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Glock semi-automatic pistols modified to shoot Simunition non-lethal training ammunition are ready for an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Glock semi-automatic pistols modified to shoot Simunition non-lethal training ammunition are ready for an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
2 / 10
Tony Schluck, an instructor for TAC ONE Consulting, demonstrates a defensive technique in a middle school classroom during an Active Shooter Response course in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tony Schluck, an instructor for TAC ONE Consulting, demonstrates a defensive technique in a middle school classroom during an Active Shooter Response course in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Tony Schluck, an instructor for TAC ONE Consulting, demonstrates a defensive technique in a middle school classroom during an Active Shooter Response course in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
3 / 10
A student prepares to search a classroom in a middle school for a shooter during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A student prepares to search a classroom in a middle school for a shooter during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
A student prepares to search a classroom in a middle school for a shooter during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
4 / 10
Joe Deedon, president of TAC ONE Consulting, demonstrates searching for a shooter in a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Joe Deedon, president of TAC ONE Consulting, demonstrates searching for a shooter in a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Joe Deedon, president of TAC ONE Consulting, demonstrates searching for a shooter in a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
5 / 10
A student (L) responds to commands from a simulated law enforcement training, with a mock victim on the floor in a middle school, during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A student (L) responds to commands from a simulated law enforcement training, with a mock victim on the floor in a middle school, during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
A student (L) responds to commands from a simulated law enforcement training, with a mock victim on the floor in a middle school, during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
6 / 10
Glock semi-automatic pistols modified to shoot Simunition non-lethal training ammunition sit under an inspirational poster at a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Glock semi-automatic pistols modified to shoot Simunition non-lethal training ammunition sit under an inspirational poster at a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver April 2, 2016. ...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Glock semi-automatic pistols modified to shoot Simunition non-lethal training ammunition sit under an inspirational poster at a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
7 / 10
A student prepares to engage a shooter with a hostage in a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A student prepares to engage a shooter with a hostage in a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
A student prepares to engage a shooter with a hostage in a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
8 / 10
A student confronts a shooter with a mock victim on the floor in a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver, Colorado April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A student confronts a shooter with a mock victim on the floor in a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver, Colorado April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
A student confronts a shooter with a mock victim on the floor in a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE Consulting in Denver, Colorado April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
9 / 10
Joe Deedon (L,) president of TAC ONE Consulting, debriefs a student after a scenario with a mock victim (foreground) in a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Joe Deedon (L,) president of TAC ONE Consulting, debriefs a student after a scenario with a mock victim (foreground) in a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Joe Deedon (L,) president of TAC ONE Consulting, debriefs a student after a scenario with a mock victim (foreground) in a middle school during an Active Shooter Response course offered by TAC ONE in Denver April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Tomb sweeping day

Tomb sweeping day

Next Slideshows

Tomb sweeping day

Tomb sweeping day

Chinese remember and honor their ancestors during the Qingming Festival.

Apr 04 2016
Palmyra: Before and after ISIS

Palmyra: Before and after ISIS

What Islamic State did and didn't destroy in the ancient Syrian city.

Apr 01 2016
Funeral for Rob Ford

Funeral for Rob Ford

Guests and eulogists at the funeral for former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford.

Mar 30 2016
The Secret Service campaign

The Secret Service campaign

The Secret Service detail on the presidential campaign trail.

Mar 30 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast