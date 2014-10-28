Edition:
Real-life superheros

Fallen Boy, Freedom Fighter, Mr. Xtreme and Vortex of the Xtreme Justice League stand watch on a street corner during a patrol in downtown San Diego, California October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Mr. Xtreme of the Xtreme Justice League puts on his crime fighting costume before speaking to a local children's karate class in San Diego, California October 4, 2014. Membership is open to anyone with a costume and their own transportation. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mr. Xtreme goes over his notes before he and the Xtreme Justice League speak to a local children's karate class about bullying in San Diego, California October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mr. Xtreme wears his super hero costume while on patrol at a local street fair in San Diego, California September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(L to R) Mr. Xtreme, Light Fist and Spartan of the Xtreme Justice League patrol together at a local street fair in San Diego, California September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Members of the Xtreme Justice League, (L to R) Midnight Highwayman, Mr. Xtreme, Light Fist and Spartan pose for a picture while on patrol at a local street fair in San Diego, California September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Midnight Highwayman's glasses reflect the setting sun while on patrol a local street fair in San Diego, California September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Members of the Xtreme Justice League Spartan, Fallen Boy, and Light Fist, walk past the court house to begin their night patrol in San Diego, California October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Grimm sends a text with his phone as he awaits the arrival of other Xtreme Justice League members outside the city's Hall of Justice in San Diego, California October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Grimm waits outside the Hall of Justice building for other members of the Xtreme Justice League to arrive for their weekly patrol in down town San Diego, California October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Freedom Fighter, Fallen Boy and Vortex of the Xtreme Justice League make their way down a street during a patrol in San Diego, California October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Grimm (L) and Lobo stand watch at an intersection while on patrol with the Xtreme Justice League in San Diego, California October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Freedom Fighter, Vortex, Fallen Boy and Mr. Xtreme of the Xtreme Justice League walk past a police van during a patrol in downtown San Diego, California October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Fallen Boy (C), Freedom Fighter (2nd R) and Vortex (R) of the Xtreme Justice League are approached by some men (L) during a patrol in downtown San Diego, California October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Members of the Xtreme Justice League Lobo, Freedom Fighter, Grim and Fallen Boy patrol through downtown San Diego, California October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Fallen Boy of the Xtreme Justice League poses for a portrait before a late night patrol in downtown San Diego, California October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mr. Xtreme (L) Fallen Boy (2R) and Vortex of the Extreme Justice League stop to help a man (C) during a patrol in downtown San Diego, California October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Silverlining shows off his swollen lip after breaking up a fight while on patrol with the Xtreme Justice League in San Diego, California October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Fallen Boy (L), Mr. Xtreme (C) and Vortex (R) approach a woman during a late night patrol by the Xtreme Justice League in downtown San Diego, California October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mr. Xtreme looks on as Fallen Boy comforts a woman in distress as they wait for paramedics to arrive during a late night patrol by the Xtreme Justice League in downtown San Diego, California October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Grimm (L), Lobo (R) and Freedom Fighter (C) stop to check on a man sitting in a doorway late at night during a patrol of downtown San Diego, California October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A couple kiss on the street as Fallen Boy (L), Mr. Xtreme (C) and Light Fist (R) help a couple with directions during an Xtreme Justice League patrol in downtown San Diego, California October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Women react as they walk past a patrol of the Xtreme Justice League in downtown San Diego, California October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Vortex (2nd R) of the Xtreme Justice League receives a hug as Mr Xtreme (L) and Fallen Boy (R) are greeted by two women during a patrol in downtown San Diego, California October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Fallen Boy of the Xtreme Justice League wears a chest plate as part of his costume during a late night patrol in downtown San Diego,California October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Freedom Fighter of the Xtreme Justice League looks out from behind his mask while on patrol in San Diego, California October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Police on bicycles stop to check as Fallen Boy (2nd L), Mr. Xtreme (C) and Vortex (R) talk with a man during a late night patrol by the Xtreme Justice League in downtown San Diego, California October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Freedom Fighter (L), Vortex and Fallen Boy (R) of the Xtreme Justice League make their way down a street during a patrol in downtown San Diego, California October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Vortex, Freedom Fighter, Fallen Boy and Mr. Xtreme of the Xtreme Justice League walk past a police scene during a patrol in downtown San Diego ,California October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mr. Xtreme of the Xtreme Justice League gives an assessment of the night's patrol with league members outside the Hall of Justice in San Diego, California October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

