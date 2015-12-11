Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 11, 2015 | 10:50am EST

Real-life Wall-E

A replica of Wall-E character built by a Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, is seen near a rubbish dump in Patacamaya, south of La Paz, December 10, 2015. Quispe built the Wall-E robot using materials he obtained from a rubbish dump in the town located in the Andean highland region. He hopes to mechanize agriculture in Patacamaya by making use of robots that operate on solar energy, Quispe told Reuters. REUTERS/David Mercado

A replica of Wall-E character built by a Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, is seen near a rubbish dump in Patacamaya, south of La Paz, December 10, 2015. Quispe built the Wall-E robot using materials he obtained from a rubbish dump in the town...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A replica of Wall-E character built by a Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, is seen near a rubbish dump in Patacamaya, south of La Paz, December 10, 2015. Quispe built the Wall-E robot using materials he obtained from a rubbish dump in the town located in the Andean highland region. He hopes to mechanize agriculture in Patacamaya by making use of robots that operate on solar energy, Quispe told Reuters. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
1 / 10
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, holds a replica of the Wall-E character in Patacamaya, south of La Paz, December 10, 2015. Q REUTERS/David Mercado

Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, holds a replica of the Wall-E character in Patacamaya, south of La Paz, December 10, 2015. Q REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, holds a replica of the Wall-E character in Patacamaya, south of La Paz, December 10, 2015. Q REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
2 / 10
A replica of the Wall-E character is remotely controlled with a mobile phone by Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

A replica of the Wall-E character is remotely controlled with a mobile phone by Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A replica of the Wall-E character is remotely controlled with a mobile phone by Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
3 / 10
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, walks on a rubbish dump as a replica of Wall-E character is seen in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, walks on a rubbish dump as a replica of Wall-E character is seen in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, walks on a rubbish dump as a replica of Wall-E character is seen in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
4 / 10
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, works on a replica of the Wall-E character in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, works on a replica of the Wall-E character in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, works on a replica of the Wall-E character in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
5 / 10
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, walks on a rubbish dump in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, walks on a rubbish dump in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, walks on a rubbish dump in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
6 / 10
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, talks with his mother Teresa near a rubbish dump in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, talks with his mother Teresa near a rubbish dump in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, talks with his mother Teresa near a rubbish dump in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
7 / 10
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, talks on a mobile phone next to a replica of the Wall-E character in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, talks on a mobile phone next to a replica of the Wall-E character in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, talks on a mobile phone next to a replica of the Wall-E character in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
8 / 10
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, holds a replica of the Wall-E character in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, holds a replica of the Wall-E character in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, holds a replica of the Wall-E character in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
9 / 10
A replica of the Wall-E character is remotely controlled with a mobile phone by Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

A replica of the Wall-E character is remotely controlled with a mobile phone by Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A replica of the Wall-E character is remotely controlled with a mobile phone by Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Leaving Homs

Leaving Homs

Next Slideshows

Leaving Homs

Leaving Homs

Busloads of Syrians including rebel fighters left the last insurgent-held area of Homs under a rare local truce in Syria's nearly five-year conflict.

Dec 10 2015
Gangland, El Salvador

Gangland, El Salvador

Inside the bloody rivalry between the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.

Dec 10 2015
Cuba's Ladies in White

Cuba's Ladies in White

Inside the opposition group formed by the wives and female relatives of Cuba's jailed dissidents.

Dec 10 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 10 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast