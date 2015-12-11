Real-life Wall-E
A replica of Wall-E character built by a Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, is seen near a rubbish dump in Patacamaya, south of La Paz, December 10, 2015. Quispe built the Wall-E robot using materials he obtained from a rubbish dump in the town...more
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, holds a replica of the Wall-E character in Patacamaya, south of La Paz, December 10, 2015. Q REUTERS/David Mercado
A replica of the Wall-E character is remotely controlled with a mobile phone by Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, walks on a rubbish dump as a replica of Wall-E character is seen in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, works on a replica of the Wall-E character in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, walks on a rubbish dump in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, talks with his mother Teresa near a rubbish dump in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, talks on a mobile phone next to a replica of the Wall-E character in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, holds a replica of the Wall-E character in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado
A replica of the Wall-E character is remotely controlled with a mobile phone by Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, in Patacamaya, south of La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado
