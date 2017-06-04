Real Madrid wins Champions League
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo shoots at goal with a overhead kick. REUTERS/Phil Noble Livepic
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic
Real Madrid celebrate with the trophy. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski Livepic
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Real Madrid celebrate with the trophy. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Real Madrid's Marcelo celebrates with his family and the trophy. REUTERS/Phil Noble Livepic
Juventus' Mario Mandzukic and Gianluigi Buffon look dejected after the match. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic
Real Madrid celebrate with the trophy. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale cuts a part of the netting from the goal after winning. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates winning with family. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates scoring their fourth goal. REUTERS/Phil Noble Livepic
Juventus' Juan Cuadrado is sent off by referee Felix Brych. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic
Juventus' Juan Cuadrado with Real Madrid's Marcelo and Casemiro after being sent off. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic
Real Madrid's Keylor Navas in action with Juventus' Dani Alves. REUTERS/Phil Noble Livepic
Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon looks dejected. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale in action with Juventus' Dani Alves. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic
Real Madrid's Casemiro scores their second goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Juventus' fans react following the third goal scored by Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo as they watch the match on a giant screen in San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Real Madrid fans before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos is shown a yellow card by referee Felix Brych. REUTERS/Phil Noble Livepic
Real Madrid's Marcelo and Juventus' Dani Alves. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in action with Juventus' Miralem Pjanic. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic
Juventus' Sami Khedira squirts his face with water. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo attempts an overhead kick. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Juventus' Mario Mandzukic scores first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo scores first goal. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal with Daniel Carvajal. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic
Juventus' Mario Mandzukic celebrates scoring their first goal with Gonzalo Higuain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos clashes with Juventus' Mario Mandzukic. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Black Eyed Peas perform before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Juventus line up before the match. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to fans as they celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League Final. REUTERS/Phil Noble Livepic
