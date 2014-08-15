Edition:
Real men do yoga

Community members take part in a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. A non-profit group "I Grow Chicago" uses yoga to help them meditate and create inner peace in hopes to combat poverty and violence in one of the city's most violent neighborhoods. REUTERS/Jim Young

August 13, 2014
Karampal Kaur teaches a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. A non-profit group "I Grow Chicago" uses yoga to help community members meditate and create inner peace in hopes to combat poverty and violence in one of the city's most violent neighborhoods. REUTERS/Jim Young

August 13, 2014
Karampal Kaur teaches a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

August 13, 2014
Community members take part in a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

August 13, 2014
Community members take part in a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

August 13, 2014
Community members take part in a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

August 13, 2014
Community members warm up before taking part in a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

August 13, 2014
Karampal Kaur (R) teaches a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

August 13, 2014
Karampal Kaur teaches a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

August 13, 2014
