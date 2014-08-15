Real men do yoga
Community members take part in a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. A non-profit group "I Grow Chicago" uses yoga to help them meditate and create inner peace in hopes to combat poverty and violence in...more
Karampal Kaur teaches a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. A non-profit group "I Grow Chicago" uses yoga to help community members meditate and create inner peace in hopes to combat poverty and violence...more
Karampal Kaur teaches a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Community members take part in a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Community members take part in a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Community members take part in a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Community members warm up before taking part in a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Karampal Kaur (R) teaches a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Karampal Kaur teaches a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
