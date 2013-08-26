Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 26, 2013 | 9:50am EDT

Realize the Dream Rally

<p>Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. Thousands of marchers were expected in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech and to urge action on jobs, voting rights and gun violence. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. Thousands of marchers were expected in Washington, D.C. on...more

Monday, August 26, 2013

Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. Thousands of marchers were expected in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech and to urge action on jobs, voting rights and gun violence. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
1 / 20
<p>Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Monday, August 26, 2013

Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
2 / 20
<p>Marchers gather along the reflecting pool on the National Mall during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Marchers gather along the reflecting pool on the National Mall during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, August 26, 2013

Marchers gather along the reflecting pool on the National Mall during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
3 / 20
<p>Crowds line the Reflecting Pool to witness the 50th anniversary ceremony of the 1963 March on Washington, with the Washington Monument in the background, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Crowds line the Reflecting Pool to witness the 50th anniversary ceremony of the 1963 March on Washington, with the Washington Monument in the background, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Monday, August 26, 2013

Crowds line the Reflecting Pool to witness the 50th anniversary ceremony of the 1963 March on Washington, with the Washington Monument in the background, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
4 / 20
<p>Marchers carry signs in remembrance of Trayvon Martin during the 50th anniversary commemoration of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

Marchers carry signs in remembrance of Trayvon Martin during the 50th anniversary commemoration of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Monday, August 26, 2013

Marchers carry signs in remembrance of Trayvon Martin during the 50th anniversary commemoration of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
5 / 20
<p>Marchers hold signs during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Marchers hold signs during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, August 26, 2013

Marchers hold signs during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
6 / 20
<p>Dancers from the Impact Repertory Theater perform at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

Dancers from the Impact Repertory Theater perform at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Monday, August 26, 2013

Dancers from the Impact Repertory Theater perform at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
7 / 20
<p>Dancers from the Impact Repertory Theater perform at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

Dancers from the Impact Repertory Theater perform at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Monday, August 26, 2013

Dancers from the Impact Repertory Theater perform at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
8 / 20
<p>Demonstrators march during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Demonstrators march during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, August 26, 2013

Demonstrators march during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
9 / 20
<p>A marcher holds an U.S. flag bearing the image of President Barack Obama during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A marcher holds an U.S. flag bearing the image of President Barack Obama during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, August 26, 2013

A marcher holds an U.S. flag bearing the image of President Barack Obama during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
10 / 20
<p>Marchers hold hands in prayer at the end of the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Marchers hold hands in prayer at the end of the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Monday, August 26, 2013

Marchers hold hands in prayer at the end of the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
11 / 20
<p>U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) waves after he speaks at the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) waves after he speaks at the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Monday, August 26, 2013

U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) waves after he speaks at the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
12 / 20
<p>Rev. Al Sharpton (C) links arms with Rep. John Lewis (center L) (D-GA) next to Martin Luther King III (center R) and his wife Arndrea Waters King as they begin to march during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Rev. Al Sharpton (C) links arms with Rep. John Lewis (center L) (D-GA) next to Martin Luther King III (center R) and his wife Arndrea Waters King as they begin to march during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom...more

Monday, August 26, 2013

Rev. Al Sharpton (C) links arms with Rep. John Lewis (center L) (D-GA) next to Martin Luther King III (center R) and his wife Arndrea Waters King as they begin to march during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
13 / 20
<p>A woman and boy attend the Realize the Dream Rally at the Lincoln Memorial for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

A woman and boy attend the Realize the Dream Rally at the Lincoln Memorial for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Monday, August 26, 2013

A woman and boy attend the Realize the Dream Rally at the Lincoln Memorial for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
14 / 20
<p>Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Monday, August 26, 2013

Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
15 / 20
<p>A woman holds a sign reading "jobs" at the 50th anniversary commemoration of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

A woman holds a sign reading "jobs" at the 50th anniversary commemoration of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Monday, August 26, 2013

A woman holds a sign reading "jobs" at the 50th anniversary commemoration of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
16 / 20
<p>Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Monday, August 26, 2013

Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
17 / 20
<p>A marcher holds sign of slain youth Trayvon Martin as she attends the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A marcher holds sign of slain youth Trayvon Martin as she attends the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, August 26, 2013

A marcher holds sign of slain youth Trayvon Martin as she attends the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
18 / 20
<p>Reverend Al Sharpton speaks at the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Reverend Al Sharpton speaks at the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Monday, August 26, 2013

Reverend Al Sharpton speaks at the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
19 / 20
<p>Marcher Tim William (R) of New York sits next to another marcher wearing a hoodie while attending the 50th anniversary ceremony of the 1963 March on Washington ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Marcher Tim William (R) of New York sits next to another marcher wearing a hoodie while attending the 50th anniversary ceremony of the 1963 March on Washington ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing more

Monday, August 26, 2013

Marcher Tim William (R) of New York sits next to another marcher wearing a hoodie while attending the 50th anniversary ceremony of the 1963 March on Washington ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 23 2013
Twin explosions hit Lebanon

Twin explosions hit Lebanon

Twin explosions outside two mosques killed at least 27 people and wounded hundreds in apparently coordinated attacks in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli.

Aug 23 2013
Gas attack in Syria

Gas attack in Syria

Syrian activists accuse Assad's forces of launching a gas attack in a Damascus suburb.

Aug 23 2013
Surviving with severed hands

Surviving with severed hands

Angelica Maribel Murillo lost both hands to a machete when her husband tried to kill her after accusing her of having an affair. He is still on the run.

Aug 22 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast