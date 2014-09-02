Edition:
Rebel advance in east Ukraine

An armed pro-Russian separatist stands next to an APC in the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A destroyed truck is pictured on the road in the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A turret with a gun from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point outside the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

German army medical personnel attend to a wounded Ukrainian soldier in Berlin's Tegel airport, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Ukrainian servicemen wave to their comrades as they ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

German army medical personnel transport a wounded Ukrainian soldier in Berlin's Tegel airport, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A track from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point as road workers clear debris outside the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A cross and bullet are seen on Ukrainian serviceman as he stands in his camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen walk on the road in their camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An Ukrainian serviceman writes on a wall near an armored vehicle in his camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian military helicopter flies above a military base in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A turret with a gun from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point as road workers clear debris outside the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Local residents walk past a crater caused by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Ukrainian servicemen speak near an armored vehicle in their camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A piece of a mortar projectile is pictured on a road near the airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

