Rebel advance in east Ukraine
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands next to an APC in the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A destroyed truck is pictured on the road in the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A turret with a gun from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point outside the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
German army medical personnel attend to a wounded Ukrainian soldier in Berlin's Tegel airport, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Ukrainian servicemen wave to their comrades as they ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
German army medical personnel transport a wounded Ukrainian soldier in Berlin's Tegel airport, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A track from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point as road workers clear debris outside the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A cross and bullet are seen on Ukrainian serviceman as he stands in his camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen walk on the road in their camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An Ukrainian serviceman writes on a wall near an armored vehicle in his camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian military helicopter flies above a military base in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A turret with a gun from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point as road workers clear debris outside the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim...more
Local residents walk past a crater caused by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Ukrainian servicemen speak near an armored vehicle in their camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A piece of a mortar projectile is pictured on a road near the airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
