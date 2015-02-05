Rebel advance in Ukraine
A Ukrainian tank is seen near the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A resident covers the window of his apartment with a plastic sheet inside a residential block, that was damaged by a shelling on Wednesday according to locals, in Donetsk, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Local residents wait to board a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A municipal official looks through the window of a residential block, which was damaged by a shelling on Wednesday according to locals, in Donetsk, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman and a child look through a bus window before leaving as people flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic looks on near a building destroyed during battles with the Ukrainian armed forces in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Local residents wait to board a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic gather at a checkpoint in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A tank of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic is seen near Yenakiieve, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A child draws near her house in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic holds up a large-caliber bullet for the camera in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A row of trucks of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic is seen in Makiivka, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic gather near a building destroyed during battles with the Ukrainian armed forces in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A tank of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, damaged during battles with the Ukrainian armed forces, is seen on the roadside outside Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic walk near a burnt truck in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Members of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive armored vehicles, with Saint George slaying the Dragon displayed on a red flag, near Yenakiieve, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man walks near a building, which according to locals was damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An elderly woman reacts as her acquaintances board a bus to flee due to a military conflict in Debaltseve, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
The covered body of a member of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, who was killed in battle with the Ukrainian armed forces, is seen in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic gather near an armoured vehicle destroyed during battles with the Ukrainian armed forces in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An armoured vehicle and a building, destroyed during battles between the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Ukrainian armed forces, are seen in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim...more
An elderly woman reacts while sitting with a child inside a bus before the departure as people flee due to a military conflict in Debaltseve, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
A multiple rocket launcher system of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen behind bushes on the outskirts of Artemivsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic gather near a burnt armoured vehicle in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The body of a member of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, who was killed in battle with the Ukrainian armed forces, is seen in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A local resident surveys damage done to a hospital in Donetsk February 4, 2015. At least two shells landed near a hospital in the separatist-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Wednesday, killing at least three people nearby, a Reuters...more
A woman and a child look through a bus window before the departure as people flee due to a military conflict in Debaltseve, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
Ukrainian servicemen gather on a road near Artemivsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces ride on an armored personnel carrier on the outskirts Artemivsk, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
A member of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic looks at the body of a soldier of the Ukrainian armed forces in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive an armoured vehicle in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Next Slideshows
NY train in flames
At least six are dead after a commuter train struck at least one car near White Plains.
The Devil's Brigade
Members of the WW2 special forces unit, forerunners of the Navy SEALS, receive a Congressional Gold Medal.
Foreign-owned shops looted
Shops are looted amid a protest west of Johannesburg, South Africa.
Fighting measles
The global effort to combat the disease.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.