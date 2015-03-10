Rebel beauty queens
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic pose on stage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepare backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, Ukraine March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A female soldier of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic peeks through a door during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepare backstage during a beauty parade to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic hold flowers backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An image of a female soldier of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic is projected onto a display during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic take part in a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A female soldier of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepares backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A female soldier of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic holds her high heels backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepare backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic prepares backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic pose backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic wave backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic peek through a door during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Female soldiers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic walk backstage during a beauty pageant to mark International Women's Day in Donetsk, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
Surreal art
Installation pieces designed to give pause.
Shower of colors
Huranga features men drenching women with colors and women tearing off the clothes of the men
Venezuela's crackdown on dissent
President Obama issued an executive order declaring Venezuela a national security threat and expressing concern about the Venezuelan government's treatment of...
Homemade weapons of war
Syrian rebels build their own bombs, missiles and mortar shells.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.