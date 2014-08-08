Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 8, 2014 | 6:18pm EDT

Rebel Donetsk

Local resident Gennady Pred's grandson Yevgeny poses with a toy gun after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city center where they live in a tent due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Local resident Gennady Pred's grandson Yevgeny poses with a toy gun after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city center where they live in a tent due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. ...more

Friday, August 08, 2014
Local resident Gennady Pred's grandson Yevgeny poses with a toy gun after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city center where they live in a tent due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
1 / 20
Newly-weds Gennady and Natalya, who only gave the first names, celebrate with their guests during their wedding in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Newly-weds Gennady and Natalya, who only gave the first names, celebrate with their guests during their wedding in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, August 08, 2014
Newly-weds Gennady and Natalya, who only gave the first names, celebrate with their guests during their wedding in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
2 / 20
Local residents stand in a crater following what locals say was recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Local residents stand in a crater following what locals say was recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, August 08, 2014
Local residents stand in a crater following what locals say was recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
3 / 20
A man sits in a tram as people gather near a damaged building following what locals say was a recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A man sits in a tram as people gather near a damaged building following what locals say was a recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, August 08, 2014
A man sits in a tram as people gather near a damaged building following what locals say was a recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
4 / 20
Angel and Rafa, who say they are from Spain, and volunteered to join pro-Russian separatists, ride a car in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Angel and Rafa, who say they are from Spain, and volunteered to join pro-Russian separatists, ride a car in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, August 08, 2014
Angel and Rafa, who say they are from Spain, and volunteered to join pro-Russian separatists, ride a car in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
5 / 20
Angel and Rafa, volunteers who say they are from Spain, practice shooting at a pro-Russian separatists' base in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Angel and Rafa, volunteers who say they are from Spain, practice shooting at a pro-Russian separatists' base in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, August 08, 2014
Angel and Rafa, volunteers who say they are from Spain, practice shooting at a pro-Russian separatists' base in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
6 / 20
A petrol station is reinforced with sacks of sand in Donetsk, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A petrol station is reinforced with sacks of sand in Donetsk, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, August 08, 2014
A petrol station is reinforced with sacks of sand in Donetsk, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
7 / 20
People stand in a line to get into a branch of Sberbank of Russia bank in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People stand in a line to get into a branch of Sberbank of Russia bank in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, August 08, 2014
People stand in a line to get into a branch of Sberbank of Russia bank in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
8 / 20
Local resident Gennady Pred holds his grandson Yevgeny after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city centre where they live in a tent due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Local resident Gennady Pred holds his grandson Yevgeny after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city centre where they live in a tent due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei...more

Friday, August 08, 2014
Local resident Gennady Pred holds his grandson Yevgeny after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city centre where they live in a tent due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
9 / 20
Local resident Gennady Pred and his grandson Yevgeny sit in a tent after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city centre due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Local resident Gennady Pred and his grandson Yevgeny sit in a tent after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city centre due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, August 08, 2014
Local resident Gennady Pred and his grandson Yevgeny sit in a tent after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city centre due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
10 / 20
People transport office equipment from a damaged building following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People transport office equipment from a damaged building following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, August 08, 2014
People transport office equipment from a damaged building following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
11 / 20
A woman looks out from a damaged window following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A woman looks out from a damaged window following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, August 08, 2014
A woman looks out from a damaged window following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
12 / 20
A man inspects wreckage inside a damaged building following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A man inspects wreckage inside a damaged building following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, August 08, 2014
A man inspects wreckage inside a damaged building following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
13 / 20
People stand in a line to get into a branch of Sberbank of Russia bank in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People stand in a line to get into a branch of Sberbank of Russia bank in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, August 08, 2014
People stand in a line to get into a branch of Sberbank of Russia bank in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
14 / 20
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands in front of damaged buildings following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An armed pro-Russian separatist stands in front of damaged buildings following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, August 08, 2014
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands in front of damaged buildings following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
15 / 20
A woman sits at a public transport station with reinforced walls in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A woman sits at a public transport station with reinforced walls in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, August 08, 2014
A woman sits at a public transport station with reinforced walls in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
16 / 20
People are seen through debris as they gather near a damaged building following what locals say was a recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People are seen through debris as they gather near a damaged building following what locals say was a recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, August 08, 2014
People are seen through debris as they gather near a damaged building following what locals say was a recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
17 / 20
An empty shop window is seen on a street in Donetsk, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An empty shop window is seen on a street in Donetsk, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, August 08, 2014
An empty shop window is seen on a street in Donetsk, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
18 / 20
A member of the Emergencies Ministry holds a part of ammunition near a crater following what locals say was a recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A member of the Emergencies Ministry holds a part of ammunition near a crater following what locals say was a recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, August 08, 2014
A member of the Emergencies Ministry holds a part of ammunition near a crater following what locals say was a recent airstrike by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
19 / 20
Men use rods to fish in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Men use rods to fish in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, August 08, 2014
Men use rods to fish in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Floods in Bosnia

Floods in Bosnia

Next Slideshows

Floods in Bosnia

Floods in Bosnia

Floods wash away roads and villages in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Aug 08 2014
Conflict in Gaza

Conflict in Gaza

Our latest photos from the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Aug 08 2014
Recovering flight MH17

Recovering flight MH17

The Netherlands halts its mission to recover victims of flight MH17 because of ongoing fighting in east Ukraine.

Aug 07 2014

"Killing Fields" verdict

Two cadres of the Khmer Rouge regime are guilty of crimes against humanity for their part in the "killing fields" revolution.

Aug 07 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast