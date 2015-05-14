Rebel portraits

A rebel fighter from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' with blood on his forehead sits in a trench during what they said was an offensive to take control of al-Mastouma military camp from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad beside Idlib city, Syria May...more

A rebel fighter from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' with blood on his forehead sits in a trench during what they said was an offensive to take control of al-Mastouma military camp from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad beside Idlib city, Syria May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close