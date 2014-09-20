Edition:
Rebellion in Yemen

A worker jumps out of a damaged window of a school cafe at an area where fighting is going on between government forces and Shi'ite Houthi rebels in Sanaa September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, September 19, 2014
A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi movement inspects a house belonging to an officer of the Yemen army, which was damaged during clashes with army soldiers, in Wadi Dhahr suburb of the Yemeni capital Sanaa September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, September 19, 2014
Damage is seen on the hood of a car after being hit by shrapnel from a mortar shell during fighting between Shi'ite Houthi rebels and government forces in Sanaa September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, September 19, 2014
An army soldier joins followers of the Shi'ite Houthi group during a gathering at the group's camp near the Yemeni capital Sanaa September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, September 19, 2014
Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement flee from tear gas used by the riot police to disperse them, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Friday, September 19, 2014
Followers of the Shi'ite al-Houthi movement perform the weekly Friday prayers on the airport road in Sanaa September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, September 19, 2014
A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi movement sits near a house in Sanaa September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, September 19, 2014
Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi group wave their weapons as they gather at the group's camp near Sanaa September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, September 19, 2014
A soldier inspects a car at a checkpoint in Sanaa September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Friday, September 19, 2014
Shi'ite Houthis help a fellow protester, injured during clashes with law enforcement officers, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Friday, September 19, 2014
An injured follower of the Shi'ite Houthi movement waits in an ambulance during clashes with Yemeni law enforcement officers, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Friday, September 19, 2014
Riot policemen and their vehicles are seen through tear gas during clashes with activists from the Shi'ite Houthi movement, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Friday, September 19, 2014
A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi movement sleeps on a table on the side of the main road leading to the airport in Sanaa September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, September 19, 2014
Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement flee from tear gas used by the riot police to disperse them, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Friday, September 19, 2014
A medic attends to a follower of the Shi'ite Houthi, who had inhaled tear gas, during clashes with riot police on the airport road in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, September 19, 2014
A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi group looks on during a protest on the airport road in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, September 19, 2014
Journalists stand atop a crane which was burned during Sunday's clashes between Shi'ite Muslim Houthi protesters and riot police on the main road leading to the airport in Sanaa September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, September 19, 2014
Riot policemen sit near their vehicle before clashes with followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement along a main road leading to the airport in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, September 19, 2014
A follower of the Shi'ite Houthi group holds the flags of the movement and Yemen while standing on the top of a lamp post during a civil disobedience campaign staged by the movement in Sanaa September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Friday, September 19, 2014
Vehicles carrying followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement drive on a road leading to the movement's camp in southern Sanaa September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, September 19, 2014
A supporter of the Shi'ite Houthi movement shows his mobile phone with a photo of the movement's leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi during an anti-government protest in Sanaa September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, September 19, 2014
Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement carry their weapons near the movement's camp in southern Sanaa September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, September 19, 2014
