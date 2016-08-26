Rebels and residents flee besieged Damascus suburb
Civilians ride a bus to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People carry their belongings before being evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
A Syrian Army soldier with a Syrian national flag on his head uses his smartphone as people ride buses to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Civilians and rebels ride a bus to evacuate the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People gather before being evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
A Syrian army soldier looks out from a window as smoke rises from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People ride a bus to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers are seen around a bus with civilians to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People ride a bus before being evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers stand at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. The Arabic on the wall reads, "Assad's men passed from here". REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian Army soldiers wave the Syrian national flag as civilians ride buses to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers wait at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A general view shows buses in Daraya before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers stand at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian Army soldier stands as people ride buses to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Smoke rises from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian army soldier stands at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian army soldier stands at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Next Slideshows
Amid the rubble of Amatrice
Hardly a single building was left unscathed in Amatrice, which was last year voted one of the most beautiful old towns in Italy and is famous for its local...
Turkish forces enter Syria
Syrian rebels backed by Turkish special forces, tanks and warplanes enter Jarablus, one of Islamic State's last strongholds on the Turkish-Syrian border.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Myanmar's ancient temples damaged by quake
Soldiers and police seal off some of the centuries-old Buddhist pagodas after at least 187 of the brick temples were damaged in a powerful earthquake.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.