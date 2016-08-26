Edition:
Rebels and residents flee besieged Damascus suburb

Civilians ride a bus to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People carry their belongings before being evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

A Syrian Army soldier with a Syrian national flag on his head uses his smartphone as people ride buses to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Civilians and rebels ride a bus to evacuate the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People gather before being evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

A Syrian army soldier looks out from a window as smoke rises from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People ride a bus to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian army soldiers are seen around a bus with civilians to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People ride a bus before being evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian army soldiers stand at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. The Arabic on the wall reads, "Assad's men passed from here". REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian Army soldiers wave the Syrian national flag as civilians ride buses to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian army soldiers wait at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A general view shows buses in Daraya before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian army soldiers stand at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian Army soldier stands as people ride buses to be evacuated from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Smoke rises from the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before rebels and residents start being evacuated under an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian army soldier stands at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian army soldier stands at the entrance of the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya, before the start of evacuation of residents and rebels in Daraya, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

