Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 3, 2016 | 10:20am EDT

Rebels fight Syrian army push on Aleppo

A Free Syrian Army tank fires in Ramousah area, southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A Free Syrian Army tank fires in Ramousah area, southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A Free Syrian Army tank fires in Ramousah area, southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
1 / 17
Men try to put out a fire of a loaded truck after an airstrike on a truck parking lot in the rebel-held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Men try to put out a fire of a loaded truck after an airstrike on a truck parking lot in the rebel-held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Men try to put out a fire of a loaded truck after an airstrike on a truck parking lot in the rebel-held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
2 / 17
Damaged vehicles pile on a damaged roof of a car mechanic service center in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Damaged vehicles pile on a damaged roof of a car mechanic service center in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Damaged vehicles pile on a damaged roof of a car mechanic service center in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
3 / 17
Free Syrian Army fighters rest with their weapons in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Free Syrian Army fighters rest with their weapons in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Free Syrian Army fighters rest with their weapons in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
4 / 17
A Free Syrian Army fighter covers a tank with tree branches in Ramousah area, southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A Free Syrian Army fighter covers a tank with tree branches in Ramousah area, southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A Free Syrian Army fighter covers a tank with tree branches in Ramousah area, southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
5 / 17
A man rides a bicycle past burning tyres, which activists said are used to create smoke cover from warplanes, in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man rides a bicycle past burning tyres, which activists said are used to create smoke cover from warplanes, in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
A man rides a bicycle past burning tyres, which activists said are used to create smoke cover from warplanes, in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
6 / 17
Free Syrian Army fighters walk with their weapons in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Free Syrian Army fighters walk with their weapons in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Free Syrian Army fighters walk with their weapons in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
7 / 17
A man holds one of the leaflets dropped by the Syrian army over opposition-held Aleppo districts asking residents to cooperate with the military and calling on fighters to surrender in Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man holds one of the leaflets dropped by the Syrian army over opposition-held Aleppo districts asking residents to cooperate with the military and calling on fighters to surrender in Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
A man holds one of the leaflets dropped by the Syrian army over opposition-held Aleppo districts asking residents to cooperate with the military and calling on fighters to surrender in Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
8 / 17
A man carries an injured girl after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held Kadi Askar area, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man carries an injured girl after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held Kadi Askar area, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A man carries an injured girl after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held Kadi Askar area, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
9 / 17
Smoke and flame rise after what fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) said were U.S.-led air strikes on the mills of Manbij where Islamic State militants are positioned, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Smoke and flame rise after what fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) said were U.S.-led air strikes on the mills of Manbij where Islamic State militants are positioned, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Smoke and flame rise after what fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) said were U.S.-led air strikes on the mills of Manbij where Islamic State militants are positioned, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 17
Free Syrian Army fighters rest inside a mechanic shop in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Free Syrian Army fighters rest inside a mechanic shop in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Free Syrian Army fighters rest inside a mechanic shop in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
11 / 17
A man carries an injured man amid rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held al-Fardous district, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man carries an injured man amid rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held al-Fardous district, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
A man carries an injured man amid rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held al-Fardous district, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
12 / 17
A Free Syrian Army fighter cleans the wound of a fellow fighter in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A Free Syrian Army fighter cleans the wound of a fellow fighter in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A Free Syrian Army fighter cleans the wound of a fellow fighter in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
13 / 17
Boys salvage goods from a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Boys salvage goods from a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Boys salvage goods from a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
14 / 17
Free Syrian Army fighters shoot a weapon on the back of a pick-up truck in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Free Syrian Army fighters shoot a weapon on the back of a pick-up truck in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Free Syrian Army fighters shoot a weapon on the back of a pick-up truck in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
15 / 17
People inspect a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

People inspect a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
People inspect a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
16 / 17
Rebel fighters pray inside a safe house in the rebel held al-Rashideen neighbourhood, Western Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Rebel fighters pray inside a safe house in the rebel held al-Rashideen neighbourhood, Western Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
Rebel fighters pray inside a safe house in the rebel held al-Rashideen neighbourhood, Western Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Dinner at the White House

Dinner at the White House

Next Slideshows

Dinner at the White House

Dinner at the White House

Obama hosts Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife at the White House.

Aug 02 2016
Frontlines of Libya

Frontlines of Libya

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte.

Aug 02 2016
The graves of Arlington

The graves of Arlington

Family and friends mourn the loss of loved ones inside Arlington Cemetery's Section 60 where military members killed in the wars of Iraq and Afghanistan are...

Aug 02 2016
Russian helicopter shot down in Syria

Russian helicopter shot down in Syria

A Russian military helicopter was shot down in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province killing all five people on board, in the biggest officially acknowledged loss...

Aug 01 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast