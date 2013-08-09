Reborn baby dolls
A "Reborn Baby" kit is seen at Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem's workshop, called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea", in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. "Reborn Babies" are disturbingly life-like baby dolls carefully crafted in...more
A "Reborn Baby" kit is seen at Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem's workshop, called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea", in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. "Reborn Babies" are disturbingly life-like baby dolls carefully crafted in vinyl, which have become swiftly popular mainly with collectors, but also with grieving parents and nostalgic grandparents. The dolls are created from a kit composed with the limbs and head made from vinyl and a trunk made from fabric which are painted several times to create the skin tone of newborn babies, their natural-looking hair and eyelashes, and are weighed to make them feel as heavy as human babies when carried. The cost of a "Reborn Baby" varies between hundreds to thousands of euros and takes around 25 hours to be assembled together depending on the level of precision requested by people who "adopt" the dolls. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem paints the hand of one of her life-like dolls, known as "Reborn Babies", at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem paints an arm of one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem paints the arm of one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem prepares to insert eyes onto one of her life-like dolls, known as "Reborn Babies", at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman more
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem dresses up Nathan, one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls, at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem paints the head of one of her life-like dolls, known as "Reborn Babies", at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem adjusts the hair of Sofia, one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls, at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem poses with two of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls, named Sofia and Loan (R), at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem brushes the hair of one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem paints the arm of one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem paints the arm of one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem looks at the back of the head of one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem uses a needle to attach hair to the head of one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman more
A "Reborn Baby" doll named Mathilda, is seen at Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem's workshop, called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea", in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Clothes made for life-like dolls known as "Reborn Babies" are seen at Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem's workshop, called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea", in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Tyssia, 6, daughter of Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem, poses with her "Reborn Baby" doll named Betty Lou at her mother's workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman more
Stacy, 19, from Belgium, poses with Stefy, her life-like "Reborn Baby" doll, outside Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem's workshop, called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea", in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman more
