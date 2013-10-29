Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 29, 2013 | 2:05pm EDT

Rebuilding after Sandy

<p>Residents and volunteers plant sea grass atop of a dune built to protect the remote Breezy Point, Queens beach community on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Residents and volunteers plant sea grass atop of a dune built to protect the remote Breezy Point, Queens beach community on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Residents and volunteers plant sea grass atop of a dune built to protect the remote Breezy Point, Queens beach community on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
1 / 18
<p>Workers create a plywood cover around a lot which was left damaged by Hurricane Sandy on the one-year anniversary of the storm in Breezy Point, New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Workers create a plywood cover around a lot which was left damaged by Hurricane Sandy on the one-year anniversary of the storm in Breezy Point, New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Workers create a plywood cover around a lot which was left damaged by Hurricane Sandy on the one-year anniversary of the storm in Breezy Point, New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
2 / 18
<p>A Hurricane Sandy damaged basket is seen next to a boardwalk on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A Hurricane Sandy damaged basket is seen next to a boardwalk on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A Hurricane Sandy damaged basket is seen next to a boardwalk on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 18
<p>People exercise on a boardwalk on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

People exercise on a boardwalk on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

People exercise on a boardwalk on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
4 / 18
<p>Water splashes on a damaged waterfront on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Water splashes on a damaged waterfront on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Water splashes on a damaged waterfront on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 18
<p>Taped windows are seen on a public housing building in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Taped windows are seen on a public housing building in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Taped windows are seen on a public housing building in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
6 / 18
<p>T-shirts are seen on a boardwalk that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

T-shirts are seen on a boardwalk that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

T-shirts are seen on a boardwalk that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
7 / 18
<p>Construction work is carried out at a part of a boardwalk destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 and a subsequent fire in Seaside Park, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Construction work is carried out at a part of a boardwalk destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 and a subsequent fire in Seaside Park, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

Construction work is carried out at a part of a boardwalk destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 and a subsequent fire in Seaside Park, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
8 / 18
<p>A mailbox stands in front of a near empty lot of an house that was destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Union Beach, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A mailbox stands in front of a near empty lot of an house that was destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Union Beach, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A mailbox stands in front of a near empty lot of an house that was destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Union Beach, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
9 / 18
<p>A view of a home that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012, is under construction in Union Beach, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A view of a home that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012, is under construction in Union Beach, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A view of a home that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012, is under construction in Union Beach, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
10 / 18
<p>People sit at a boardwalk that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People sit at a boardwalk that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

People sit at a boardwalk that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
11 / 18
<p>A view of a part of a boardwalk which was destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 and a subsequent fire is seen in Seaside Park, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A view of a part of a boardwalk which was destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 and a subsequent fire is seen in Seaside Park, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A view of a part of a boardwalk which was destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 and a subsequent fire is seen in Seaside Park, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
12 / 18
<p>A woman walks past a closed urgent care medical center in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A woman walks past a closed urgent care medical center in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A woman walks past a closed urgent care medical center in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
13 / 18
<p>A view of a vacant building that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A view of a vacant building that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A view of a vacant building that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
14 / 18
<p>A woman uses an ATM machine outside a temporary building used as a Chase bank branch in Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A woman uses an ATM machine outside a temporary building used as a Chase bank branch in Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

A woman uses an ATM machine outside a temporary building used as a Chase bank branch in Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
15 / 18
<p>People walk by a land plot draped with American flags in the Breeezy Point community damaged by Hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in the borough of Queens in New York October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

People walk by a land plot draped with American flags in the Breeezy Point community damaged by Hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in the borough of Queens in New York October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

People walk by a land plot draped with American flags in the Breeezy Point community damaged by Hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in the borough of Queens in New York October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
16 / 18
<p>People walk on the Coney Island boardwalk as the sun peaks over the horizon in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

People walk on the Coney Island boardwalk as the sun peaks over the horizon in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

People walk on the Coney Island boardwalk as the sun peaks over the horizon in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
17 / 18
<p>The iconic Nathan's Famous hot dog stand at the corner of Surf Ave. and Stillwell Ave. is pictured in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City, October 28, 2013. Nathan's Famous" in Coney Island was closed for more than six months due to damage from Superstorm Sandy. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

The iconic Nathan's Famous hot dog stand at the corner of Surf Ave. and Stillwell Ave. is pictured in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City, October 28, 2013. Nathan's Famous" in Coney Island was closed for more than...more

Tuesday, October 29, 2013

The iconic Nathan's Famous hot dog stand at the corner of Surf Ave. and Stillwell Ave. is pictured in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City, October 28, 2013. Nathan's Famous" in Coney Island was closed for more than six months due to damage from Superstorm Sandy. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Superstorm Sandy: Before and after

Superstorm Sandy: Before and after

Next Slideshows

Superstorm Sandy: Before and after

Superstorm Sandy: Before and after

It's been one year since Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc on the east coast. A look at before and after pictures of some of the hardest hit areas.

Oct 29 2013
Between two Sudans

Between two Sudans

The disputed Abyei region presses ahead with a referendum on whether to join Sudan or South Sudan.

Oct 29 2013
Storm batters Europe

Storm batters Europe

Hurricane strength winds batter northern Europe.

Oct 28 2013
Fracking fears in South Africa

Fracking fears in South Africa

The Karoo wilderness in South Africa has long been known as a place for artists, hunters and farmers. But now controversy has arisen over whether fracking...

Oct 28 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast