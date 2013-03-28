Edition:
Wed Mar 27, 2013

Rebuilding the Jersey shore

<p>A man inspects heavy machinery that will be used to build a new sea wall, nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 22, 2013. The Jersey shore, a 127-mile stretch of beaches, small communities and kitschy icons, remains largely in shambles, with the traditional Memorial Day start to the summer season a mere two months away. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

1 / 22
<p>Homeowner Carol Olklein waits for power crews to reattach her home to the power grid, after waiting nearly five months since the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Ortley Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2 / 22
<p>Angelo Tarona (R) and CJ Jones stand in front of a home they are working to raise on stilts, nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

3 / 22
<p>CJ Jones walks out from under a home that he is working to raise on stilts, nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

4 / 22
<p>Mason Kerry Evans works to raise a home nearly 10ft on stilts, nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

5 / 22
<p>A home destroyed nearly five months ago during the landfall of Superstorm Sandy is pictured in Mantoloking, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

6 / 22
<p>U.S. flags flutter in the wind as workers rebuilt a boardwalk destroyed by Superstorm Sandy nearly five months ago, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

7 / 22
<p>A U.S. flag flies on a temporary sand burns near homes destroyed nearly five months ago during the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Ortley Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

8 / 22
<p>A woman and child walk away after looking at the remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

9 / 22
<p>Kenny Han uses a chainsaw to prepare pilings that will be used to rebuild a boardwalk destroyed by Superstorm Sandy nearly five months ago, in Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

10 / 22
<p>A worker carries a screw gun as he rebuilds a boardwalk destroyed by Superstorm Sandy nearly five months ago, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

11 / 22
<p>Workers rebuild a boardwalk destroyed by Superstorm Sandy nearly five months ago, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

12 / 22
<p>Workers rebuild a boardwalk destroyed by Superstorm Sandy nearly five months ago, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

13 / 22
<p>A worker uses a chainsaw to trim new pilings for a replacement boardwalk, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

14 / 22
<p>Police tape and windows reinforced with tape as protection against strong winds are pictured, almost five months after Hurricane Sandy, in front of a bar in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

15 / 22
<p>A bartender (R) speaks with patrons about dealing with insurance companies, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

16 / 22
<p>Jack n Bills employee Rob Ciliento rubs his head after preparing to open the bar for the summer tourist season, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy caused damage to the structure, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

17 / 22
<p>Jack n Bills employee Rob Ciliento talks on his phone while preparing to open the bar for the summer tourist season almost five months after Superstorm Sandy caused damage to the structure in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

18 / 22
<p>Sweatshirts with messages referencing the need to rebuild the Jersey Shore hang outside a store, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

19 / 22
<p>A "For Sale" sign stands on an empty lot, near homes destroyed nearly five months ago during the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Ortley Beach, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

20 / 22
<p>A heavy machinery moves large rocks to build a new sea wall, nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in Bay Head, New Jersey March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

21 / 22
<p>Heavy machinery is used to move large rocks to build a new sea wall nearly five months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy in Bay Head, New Jersey, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

22 / 22
