Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 2, 2014 | 8:15pm EDT

Reception Day at West Point

A cadet candidate for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 is measured for clothing during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A cadet candidate for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 is measured for clothing during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
A cadet candidate for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 is measured for clothing during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 10
A cadet candidate for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 reports to Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A cadet candidate for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 reports to Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
A cadet candidate for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 reports to Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 10
A woman embraces a cadet candidate for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman embraces a cadet candidate for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
A woman embraces a cadet candidate for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 10
Cadet candidates for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 arrive for administrative process during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Cadet candidates for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 arrive for administrative process during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Cadet candidates for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 arrive for administrative process during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 10
A cadet for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 receives a haircut during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A cadet for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 receives a haircut during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
A cadet for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 receives a haircut during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 10
Cadets for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 participate in physical exercises during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Cadets for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 participate in physical exercises during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Cadets for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 participate in physical exercises during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 10
A cadet for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 salutes during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A cadet for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 salutes during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
A cadet for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 salutes during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 10
A cadet for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 speaks during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A cadet for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 speaks during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
A cadet for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 speaks during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 10
Cadets for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 practice marching during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Cadets for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 practice marching during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Cadets for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 practice marching during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 10
Cadet candidates for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 take the oath officially making them cadets during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Cadet candidates for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 take the oath officially making them cadets during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Cadet candidates for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 take the oath officially making them cadets during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Happy birthday Imelda Marcos

Happy birthday Imelda Marcos

Next Slideshows

Happy birthday Imelda Marcos

Happy birthday Imelda Marcos

Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos celebrates her 85th birthday in her late husband's hometown.

Jul 02 2014
Cheering USA

Cheering USA

USA fans watching the World Cup.

Jul 01 2014
Rob Ford returns

Rob Ford returns

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford returns to work after a stint in rehab.

Jul 01 2014
Curing China's internet addicts

Curing China's internet addicts

Worried Internet parents are increasingly turning to boot camps to crush Internet addiction.

Jul 01 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast