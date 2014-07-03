Reception Day at West Point
A cadet candidate for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 is measured for clothing during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A cadet candidate for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 reports to Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman embraces a cadet candidate for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Cadet candidates for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 arrive for administrative process during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A cadet for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 receives a haircut during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Cadets for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 participate in physical exercises during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A cadet for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 salutes during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A cadet for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 speaks during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Cadets for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 practice marching during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Cadet candidates for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 take the oath officially making them cadets during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
