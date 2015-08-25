Reclaiming Louisiana

The Orleans Land Bridge Shoreline Protection and Marsh Creation project is seen in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, August 25, 2015. The project used crushed concrete that was put into Geogrid Marine Mattresses. The mattresses were placed as revetment...more

The Orleans Land Bridge Shoreline Protection and Marsh Creation project is seen in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, August 25, 2015. The project used crushed concrete that was put into Geogrid Marine Mattresses. The mattresses were placed as revetment along 7.8 miles of the shoreline with strategic gaps to help reduce habitat impact and maintain flow within the marsh interior. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Close