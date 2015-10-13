Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 13, 2015 | 12:00pm EDT

Reconstructing MH17

A military policeman stands guard in the cockpit of the MH17 airplane after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine by a Russian-made Buk missile, the Dutch Safety Board said in its final report on the July 2014 crash that killed all 298 aboard. The long-awaited findings of the board, which was not empowered to address questions of responsibility, did not specify who launched the missile. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A military policeman stands guard in the cockpit of the MH17 airplane after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. Malaysian...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A military policeman stands guard in the cockpit of the MH17 airplane after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine by a Russian-made Buk missile, the Dutch Safety Board said in its final report on the July 2014 crash that killed all 298 aboard. The long-awaited findings of the board, which was not empowered to address questions of responsibility, did not specify who launched the missile. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Close
1 / 15
The reconstructed wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

The reconstructed wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
The reconstructed wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Close
2 / 15
A military policeman stands guard in the reconstructed MH17 airplane after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A military policeman stands guard in the reconstructed MH17 airplane after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A military policeman stands guard in the reconstructed MH17 airplane after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Close
3 / 15
Tjibbe Joustra, chairman of the Dutch Safety Board, presents the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Tjibbe Joustra, chairman of the Dutch Safety Board, presents the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Tjibbe Joustra, chairman of the Dutch Safety Board, presents the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Close
4 / 15
The reconstructed airplane serves as a backdrop during the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

The reconstructed airplane serves as a backdrop during the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
The reconstructed airplane serves as a backdrop during the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Close
5 / 15
The reconstructed cockpit of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 is seen after the presentation of the final report regarding its crash, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

The reconstructed cockpit of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 is seen after the presentation of the final report regarding its crash, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
The reconstructed cockpit of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 is seen after the presentation of the final report regarding its crash, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Close
6 / 15
Local workers load pieces of wreckage from a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane, onto a truck outside the Prosecutor General's office in Donetsk, Ukraine, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Local workers load pieces of wreckage from a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane, onto a truck outside the Prosecutor General's office in Donetsk, Ukraine, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Local workers load pieces of wreckage from a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane, onto a truck outside the Prosecutor General's office in Donetsk, Ukraine, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
7 / 15
An investigator of the prosecutor's office of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic documents and registers the contents of a shed which the local community says contains parts of the wreckage of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, in the settlement of Rozsypne (Rassypnoye) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

An investigator of the prosecutor's office of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic documents and registers the contents of a shed which the local community says contains parts of the wreckage of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
An investigator of the prosecutor's office of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic documents and registers the contents of a shed which the local community says contains parts of the wreckage of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, in the settlement of Rozsypne (Rassypnoye) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
8 / 15
A military policeman stands guard in the reconstructed MH17 airplane after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A military policeman stands guard in the reconstructed MH17 airplane after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A military policeman stands guard in the reconstructed MH17 airplane after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Close
9 / 15
Wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Close
10 / 15
Wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Close
11 / 15
Wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Close
12 / 15
Local workers stand next to pieces of wreckage from a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane outside the Prosecutor General's office in Donetsk, Ukraine, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Local workers stand next to pieces of wreckage from a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane outside the Prosecutor General's office in Donetsk, Ukraine, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Local workers stand next to pieces of wreckage from a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane outside the Prosecutor General's office in Donetsk, Ukraine, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
13 / 15
A journalist takes a picture of a piece of wreckage of the MH17 airplane after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A journalist takes a picture of a piece of wreckage of the MH17 airplane after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A journalist takes a picture of a piece of wreckage of the MH17 airplane after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Close
14 / 15
Local residents assist an investigator of the prosecutor's office of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, as he documents and registers the contents of a shed which the local community says contains parts of the wreckage of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, in the settlement of Rozsypne (Rassypnoye) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Local residents assist an investigator of the prosecutor's office of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, as he documents and registers the contents of a shed which the local community says contains parts of the wreckage of the downed...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Local residents assist an investigator of the prosecutor's office of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, as he documents and registers the contents of a shed which the local community says contains parts of the wreckage of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, in the settlement of Rozsypne (Rassypnoye) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

Next Slideshows

Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes.

Oct 12 2015
Guarding Assange

Guarding Assange

The Metropolitan Police are withdrawing their round the clock guard of the Ecuador embassy, where Julian Assange is taking refuge.

Oct 12 2015
Mourning in Turkey

Mourning in Turkey

Turkey's government said Islamic State was the prime suspect in suicide bombings that killed at least 97 people in Ankara.

Oct 12 2015
North Korea celebrates anniversary

North Korea celebrates anniversary

Isolated North Korea marks the 70th anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party with a massive military parade.

Oct 10 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast