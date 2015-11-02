Record wave of migrants
A Spanish volunteer life guard guides Afghan migrants in an overcrowded raft as they arrive at a beach during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 24, 2015. The number of migrants and refugees entering Europe by sea last month was...more
A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30,...more
Syrian refugees call for help and empty water from their flooding raft as they approach the Greek island of Lesbos October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An exhausted Syrian refugee is seen moments after arriving by a raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Refugees, most of them Syrians, struggle to leave a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees as it arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A migrant girl struggles to get out of the water as refugees and migrants arrive on an overcrowded dinghy in rough sea on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris...more
Life vests and tubes left by migrants float by a beach during a rain storm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The hand of a drowned migrant man lies at a beach after being washed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Afghan refugees walk on a rocky beach moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.
Refugees aboard a dinghy sail off for the Greek island of Chios as they try to travel from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, Turkey, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Denizhan Guzel
A Greek Red Cross volunteer comforts a crying Syrian refugee moments after disembarking from a flooded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast on an overcrowded raft October 20,...more
An Afghan migrant covered by space blanket walks after arriving at a beach by a raft during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Refugees and migrants struggle to jump off an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A refugee woman hangs on a rope as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
An Afghan migrant jumps off an overcrowded raft onto a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant suffering from hypothermia reacts as refugees and migrants arrive on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Refugees and migrants are seen onboard eight dinghies as they cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to reach the Greek island of Lesbos, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Migrants and refugees are seen aboard a Turkish fishing boat as they arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from theTurkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G
The body of a 65-year old Iraqi refugee woman is covered with a towel as her husband (R) and a relative mourn, following their arrival on the Greek island of Lesbos in a dinghy, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October...more
A young Syrian refugee makes a phone call after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Next Slideshows
Our home in space
The International Space Station celebrates 15 years of occupancy.
Pictures of the month: October
Our top photos from the past month.
London fog
Flights to and from London are disrupted as heavy fog hits the capital.
Republicans go hunting
GOP presidential candidates hunt for pheasants, and votes, in battleground Iowa.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.