Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 3, 2013 | 9:55am EDT

Recovering bones from boys school

<p>John Due, 78, of Atlanta, Georgia, leaves with his daughter Tananarive Due, 47 (R), after a short memorial ceremony at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. Due's wife's uncle named Robert Stephens died at the school in 1937 when he was stabbed by another student. Teams of forensic and law-enforcement searchers began sifting the sands of Florida Panhandle woodlands on Saturday, searching for bones of juvenile offenders who disappeared from a notorious reform school more than a half-century ago. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool</p>

John Due, 78, of Atlanta, Georgia, leaves with his daughter Tananarive Due, 47 (R), after a short memorial ceremony at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. Due's wife's uncle...more

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

John Due, 78, of Atlanta, Georgia, leaves with his daughter Tananarive Due, 47 (R), after a short memorial ceremony at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. Due's wife's uncle named Robert Stephens died at the school in 1937 when he was stabbed by another student. Teams of forensic and law-enforcement searchers began sifting the sands of Florida Panhandle woodlands on Saturday, searching for bones of juvenile offenders who disappeared from a notorious reform school more than a half-century ago. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool

Close
1 / 25
<p>L-R: Steven Barnes, 61, of Smyrna, Georgia, his son Jason Due-Barnes, 9, wife Tananarive Due, 47, and her father John Due, 78, of Atlanta, Georgia, embrace during a memorial ceremony at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool</p>

L-R: Steven Barnes, 61, of Smyrna, Georgia, his son Jason Due-Barnes, 9, wife Tananarive Due, 47, and her father John Due, 78, of Atlanta, Georgia, embrace during a memorial ceremony at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School...more

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

L-R: Steven Barnes, 61, of Smyrna, Georgia, his son Jason Due-Barnes, 9, wife Tananarive Due, 47, and her father John Due, 78, of Atlanta, Georgia, embrace during a memorial ceremony at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool

Close
2 / 25
<p>Jason Due, 9, helps University of South Florida researchers exhume a grave at the Boot Hill cemetery at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool</p>

Jason Due, 9, helps University of South Florida researchers exhume a grave at the Boot Hill cemetery at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool more

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

Jason Due, 9, helps University of South Florida researchers exhume a grave at the Boot Hill cemetery at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool

Close
3 / 25
<p>University of South Florida masters student Cristina Kelbaugh (L) and PhD student Ashley Maxwell, dig at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool</p>

University of South Florida masters student Cristina Kelbaugh (L) and PhD student Ashley Maxwell, dig at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D...more

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

University of South Florida masters student Cristina Kelbaugh (L) and PhD student Ashley Maxwell, dig at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool

Close
4 / 25
<p>University of South Florida student volunteer Paige Phillips sifts dirt at the Boot Hill Cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/POOL</p>

University of South Florida student volunteer Paige Phillips sifts dirt at the Boot Hill Cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/POOL

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

University of South Florida student volunteer Paige Phillips sifts dirt at the Boot Hill Cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/POOL

Close
5 / 25
<p>USF student volunteer Liotta Noche-Dowdy writes during the exhumation of suspected graves at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/POOL</p>

USF student volunteer Liotta Noche-Dowdy writes during the exhumation of suspected graves at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/POOL

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

USF student volunteer Liotta Noche-Dowdy writes during the exhumation of suspected graves at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/POOL

Close
6 / 25
<p>University of South Florida assistant professor Dr. Erin Kimmerle (C) speaks to her excavation team at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/POOL</p>

University of South Florida assistant professor Dr. Erin Kimmerle (C) speaks to her excavation team at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/POOL more

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

University of South Florida assistant professor Dr. Erin Kimmerle (C) speaks to her excavation team at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/POOL

Close
7 / 25
<p>A team of anthropologists from the University of South Florida are exhuming suspected graves at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool</p>

A team of anthropologists from the University of South Florida are exhuming suspected graves at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

A team of anthropologists from the University of South Florida are exhuming suspected graves at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool

Close
8 / 25
<p>Thirty one metal crosses mark the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

Thirty one metal crosses mark the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

Thirty one metal crosses mark the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

Close
9 / 25
<p>University of South Florida student Ashley Maxwell takes measurements at the edge of a hole where human remains were discovered in a shallow, unmarked grave in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. The yellow marker denotes the location where skull fragments and a tooth were found. Other items located included metal hardware consistent with what would have been found on a coffin in the mid twentieth century. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

University of South Florida student Ashley Maxwell takes measurements at the edge of a hole where human remains were discovered in a shallow, unmarked grave in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna,...more

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

University of South Florida student Ashley Maxwell takes measurements at the edge of a hole where human remains were discovered in a shallow, unmarked grave in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. The yellow marker denotes the location where skull fragments and a tooth were found. Other items located included metal hardware consistent with what would have been found on a coffin in the mid twentieth century. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

Close
10 / 25
<p>University of South Florida student Paige Phillips takes notes while exhuming a second grave shaft discovered in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

University of South Florida student Paige Phillips takes notes while exhuming a second grave shaft discovered in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D....more

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

University of South Florida student Paige Phillips takes notes while exhuming a second grave shaft discovered in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

Close
11 / 25
<p>University of South Florida student Ashley Maxwell works in an unmarked grave at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

University of South Florida student Ashley Maxwell works in an unmarked grave at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

University of South Florida student Ashley Maxwell works in an unmarked grave at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

Close
12 / 25
<p>A fragment of bone is seen with a burial shroud pin in a shallow, unmarked gravesite unearthed by anthropologists from the University of South Florida in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

A fragment of bone is seen with a burial shroud pin in a shallow, unmarked gravesite unearthed by anthropologists from the University of South Florida in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida,...more

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

A fragment of bone is seen with a burial shroud pin in a shallow, unmarked gravesite unearthed by anthropologists from the University of South Florida in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

Close
13 / 25
<p>Coffin nails removed from an unmarked grave were placed in bags by University of South Florida assistant professor of anthropology Dr. Erin Kimmerle at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

Coffin nails removed from an unmarked grave were placed in bags by University of South Florida assistant professor of anthropology Dr. Erin Kimmerle at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida,...more

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

Coffin nails removed from an unmarked grave were placed in bags by University of South Florida assistant professor of anthropology Dr. Erin Kimmerle at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

Close
14 / 25
<p>University of South Florida student Ashley Humphries (R) exhumes a grave in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

University of South Florida student Ashley Humphries (R) exhumes a grave in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

University of South Florida student Ashley Humphries (R) exhumes a grave in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

Close
15 / 25
<p>University of South Florida assistant professor of anthropology Dr. Erin Kimmerle removes a clip used to hold a shroud around a body from an unmarked grave at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

University of South Florida assistant professor of anthropology Dr. Erin Kimmerle removes a clip used to hold a shroud around a body from an unmarked grave at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna,...more

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

University of South Florida assistant professor of anthropology Dr. Erin Kimmerle removes a clip used to hold a shroud around a body from an unmarked grave at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

Close
16 / 25
<p>Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett (L) examines a nail recovered from an unmarked grave with University of South Florida assistant professor of anthropology Dr. Erin Kimmerle at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett (L) examines a nail recovered from an unmarked grave with University of South Florida assistant professor of anthropology Dr. Erin Kimmerle at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida,...more

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett (L) examines a nail recovered from an unmarked grave with University of South Florida assistant professor of anthropology Dr. Erin Kimmerle at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

Close
17 / 25
<p>University of South Florida associate professor Christian Wells uses string in an attempt to cut loose a block of dirt and clay containing skull fragments in a grave at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

University of South Florida associate professor Christian Wells uses string in an attempt to cut loose a block of dirt and clay containing skull fragments in a grave at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September...more

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

University of South Florida associate professor Christian Wells uses string in an attempt to cut loose a block of dirt and clay containing skull fragments in a grave at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

Close
18 / 25
<p>Remains from a grave await removal by a team of anthropologists from the University of South Florida at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

Remains from a grave await removal by a team of anthropologists from the University of South Florida at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

Remains from a grave await removal by a team of anthropologists from the University of South Florida at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

Close
19 / 25
<p>University of South Florida assistant professor Dr. Erin Kimmerle displays a pants button found in an exhumed grave at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

University of South Florida assistant professor Dr. Erin Kimmerle displays a pants button found in an exhumed grave at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

University of South Florida assistant professor Dr. Erin Kimmerle displays a pants button found in an exhumed grave at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

Close
20 / 25
<p>Pat Brewer, Jason Byrd (C), and Larry Bedore (R), all of the Florida Emergency Mortuary Operations Response System, wheel the first remains to be removed from the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys to a van in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

Pat Brewer, Jason Byrd (C), and Larry Bedore (R), all of the Florida Emergency Mortuary Operations Response System, wheel the first remains to be removed from the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys to a van in Marianna, Florida, September 2,...more

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

Pat Brewer, Jason Byrd (C), and Larry Bedore (R), all of the Florida Emergency Mortuary Operations Response System, wheel the first remains to be removed from the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys to a van in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

Close
21 / 25
<p>The remains removed from the cemetery at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys waits to be loaded for transportation in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

The remains removed from the cemetery at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys waits to be loaded for transportation in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

The remains removed from the cemetery at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys waits to be loaded for transportation in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

Close
22 / 25
<p>Jason Byrd (L) helps University of South Florida assistant professor Erin Kimmerle (C) and assistant professor Christian Wells remove remains from the cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

Jason Byrd (L) helps University of South Florida assistant professor Erin Kimmerle (C) and assistant professor Christian Wells remove remains from the cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2,...more

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

Jason Byrd (L) helps University of South Florida assistant professor Erin Kimmerle (C) and assistant professor Christian Wells remove remains from the cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

Close
23 / 25
<p>Larry Bedore and Jason Byrd (R), both from the Florida Emergency Mortuary Operations Response System, load a stretcher containing remains removed from a grave at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys into a body bag in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

Larry Bedore and Jason Byrd (R), both from the Florida Emergency Mortuary Operations Response System, load a stretcher containing remains removed from a grave at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys into a body bag in Marianna, Florida,...more

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

Larry Bedore and Jason Byrd (R), both from the Florida Emergency Mortuary Operations Response System, load a stretcher containing remains removed from a grave at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys into a body bag in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

Close
24 / 25
<p>Wet conditions slowed progress as anthropologists from the University of South Florida made an attempt to remove the first remains from the cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool</p>

Wet conditions slowed progress as anthropologists from the University of South Florida made an attempt to remove the first remains from the cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. ...more

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

Wet conditions slowed progress as anthropologists from the University of South Florida made an attempt to remove the first remains from the cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the month: August

Pictures of the month: August

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the month: August

Pictures of the month: August

Our top photos from the past month

Sep 02 2013
Burning Man

Burning Man

Scenes from this year's Burning Man festival in Nevada.

Sep 02 2013
Tornado hits Tokyo

Tornado hits Tokyo

A rare tornado rips through suburban Tokyo.

Sep 02 2013
Escape into Europe

Escape into Europe

Every year, Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they...

Sep 02 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast